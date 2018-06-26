NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on DeAndre Jordan, Eric Bledsoe and More

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The trade market could play a pivotal role in the 2018 NBA offseason's roster restructuring.

It's perhaps the best avenue to acquiring potential difference-makers for most of this summer's win-now clubs. The majority of them didn't have the luxury of plucking an elite prospect from the top of the draft board, and few possess the requisite financial flexibility to ink a top-shelf free agent.

But anyone with needs and assets can orchestrate a needle-moving swap. Judging by the latest trade buzz, this could be an active market.

DeAndre Jordan Back on Dallas' Radar?

DeAndre Jordan may yet fill the Dallas Mavericks' void at center—just a few years later than expected.

The pair ironed out a four-year max agreement in 2015, only for a furious emoji war to spark an abrupt about-face with the high-flying 5 opting instead to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fast forward three years: The Mavs still have a hole in the middle, and Jordan, who holds a $24.1 million player option, is potentially available again.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Dallas is among the clubs interested in a potential trade should Jordan opt into the final season on his contract:

This sounds like smart business for all involved parties.

Hurt feelings have no place in business decisions. After trading up for Luka Doncic, the Mavs might be a center away from being interesting. If Jordan is the best option—Clint Capela is restricted; DeMarcus Cousins isn't healthy—any leftover bad blood shouldn't diminish Dallas' interest.

As for Jordan, opting in might be his best route for several reasons. With so few clubs possessing both cap room and a desire to compete for the title in 2018-19, it could be hard for him to find anything close to this salary. This would also give him a wider net of possible landing spots.

Eric Bledsoe One of Multiple Bucks on Trade Block?

The Milwaukee Bucks had a rather uneventful draft night, spending their lone selection on Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo (17th overall).

Apparently, the Bucks were aiming for a much busier evening.

According to Gery Woelfel of Woelfel's Press Box, NBA officials said Milwaukee was "trying to trade" both Eric Bledsoe and Matthew Dellavedova. Last year's first-round pick, D.J. Wilson, was also reportedly put on the trade block after a quiet rookie season.

It's tough to tell how much value any of these players have.

Bledsoe is by the far the best, coming off his fifth consecutive campaign with at least 17 points and five assists per game. He's also 28 years old, entering the final season of his contract and not always the most reliable in terms of injury. Plus, most win-now teams don't have openings at point guard, at least not for a $15 million starter.

Dellavedova is owed $19.2 million over the next two seasons, money that makes him look like one of many players overpaid during the 2016 free-agent frenzy. He shot just 36.2 percent and played only 38 games this past season, and he's had a single-digit player efficiency rating in three of the last four seasons (the league average is 15.0).

Wilson barely saw the floor as a rookie, totaling only 71 minutes over 22 appearances. He's athletic but also raw, with the second part of that equation worrisome once considering he's already 22 years old.

Sixers Shopped Markelle Fultz?

You know the saying, "Life comes at you quick?" Markelle Fultz is living proof.

This time last year, the Philadelphia 76ers made him the No. 1 overall selection after trading up to get him. At this year's draft, multiple sources told Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer that Fultz "was available to be traded."

Fultz never got his freshman campaign off the ground. A shoulder injury sidelined him for most of the season, and it wreaked havoc on his once-promising shooting form. The same player who made 52 three-pointers—many from NBA range—at a 41.3 percent clip at Washington only attempted a single three over his 17 regular-season and playoff appearances.

Several sources told Pompey that Fultz's struggles are mental. It's as if the guard just forgot how to shoot.

And that makes you wonder what kind of trade value he'd have.

He's only 20 years old and flashed enough potential to be the first player taken in what already looks like a loaded draft. But what if his shot never comes all the way back? Then again, what if it does, and he becomes a special player elsewhere and Philly having accepted a less-than-special return for him?

There might be too many ifs for a deal to make sense for both the Sixers and any potential trade partners. But it's interesting to hear Philly at least gauged the market already.

Statistics used courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com. Salary information obtained via Basketball Insiders.