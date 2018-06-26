Juventus Transfer News: Manchester United in for Diego Godin in Latest Rumours

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

LYON, FRANCE - MAY 16: Diego Godin of Athletico Madrid celebrates after Antoine Griezmann of Athletico Madrid scores his second goal during the UEFA Europa League Final between Olympique de Marseille and Club Atletico de Madrid at Stade de Lyon on May 16, 2018 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Juventus could face competition from Manchester United to sign Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin, according to Calciomercato.com.

Uruguay international Godin is said to have a release clause worth €20 million, a genuine bargain for one of the best defenders in the game. Juve are keen on adding the 32-year-old to a back line in need of a refresh as the club seeks replacements for Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli, per Calciomercato.com's Nicola Balice and Lorenzo Bettoni.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Barcelona Director: We Don't Want to Sign Pjanic

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Barcelona Director: We Don't Want to Sign Pjanic

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Ronaldo Gets New Boots for Knockout Rounds

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Gets New Boots for Knockout Rounds

    SoccerBible
    via SoccerBible

    David de Gea Really Could Be Dropped by Spain

    World Football logo
    World Football

    David de Gea Really Could Be Dropped by Spain

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Barcelona > Everyone Else for Sponsor Money

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barcelona > Everyone Else for Sponsor Money

    sport.es
    via sport