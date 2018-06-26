College World Series 2018: Arkansas vs. Oregon State Game 1 TV Info, Predictions

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

With Monday's game washed out at the 2018 College World Series, everything has been pushed back a day and Game 1 of the finals will now be played on Tuesday night.

Taking the first game of the best-of-three series is obviously huge, and another day of rest should benefit both pitching staffs.

Which team will get one step closer to claiming a national championship on Tuesday evening from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska?

Ahead is a look at the updated finals schedule, a few key players to watch in Game 1 and a final score prediction.

2018 College World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, June 26, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Wednesday, June 27, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, June 28, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Key Players

LHP Luke Heimlich, Oregon State

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

After going 16-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 120 innings during the regular season, the Oregon State ace has struggled mightily in his last two starts—both of which came against North Carolina.

After taking the loss in the first game of Super Regionals (2.1 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 K), he failed to redeem himself with the season on the line (2.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Luckily, his teammates picked him up and scored eight runs over the final two innings for an 11-6 victory in that second rocky start.



Can Heimlich right the ship in what may well be the final appearance of his college career?

RHP Blaine Knight, Arkansas

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Knight is no stranger to facing off against top-tier starters.

He has bested some of the top pitchers in the nation this season on his way to a 13-0 record, as Kurt Voigt of NCAA.com wrote:

"Among those Knight has defeated in head-to-head matchups this season are top overall draft pick Casey Mize from Auburn, Florida's tandem of Brady Singer (18th) and Jackson Kowar (33rd) along with Mississippi's Ryan Rolison (22nd). Knight has also kept his perfect record intact in starts against Kentucky's Sean Hjelle (45th), Texas A&M's Mitchell Kilkenny (76th) and Mississippi State's Konnor Pilkington (81st)."

The junior right-hander was a third-round pick himself, and his competitive nature should serve him well on the biggest stage.

CF Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Fletcher is hitting .571 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI at this year's College World Series

While the sophomore center fielder was no slouch with the bat during the regular season, hitting .282/.337/.448 with eight home runs and 41 RBI, he's been the surprise standout for a Razorbacks lineup that is loaded with powerful bats.

Look for Fletcher to stay hot as the finals begin.

Prediction: Arkansas 7, Oregon State 2

The Razorbacks chase Heimlich early, Fletcher launches his third home run of the CWS and Knight stays undefeated with seven scoreless innings.

All stats courtesy of team sites.