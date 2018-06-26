Peru Earn 1st World Cup Win Since 1978 with 2-0 Victory over Australia

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Peru beat Australia 2-0 on Tuesday to sign off their Group C campaign at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a victory and clinch their first win in the competition for more than four decades.

Andre Carrillo volleyed in to put the South Americans ahead after 18 minutes, and captain Paolo Guerrero doubled their lead five minutes into the second half.

France and Denmark drew 0-0 in the other Group C fixture on Tuesday to take first and second in the pool, respectively, as they proceed to the round of 16 in Russia.

No World Cup Country Needs a Reliable Striker as Desperately as Australia

Australia will end the 2018 World Cup as arguably the limpest attacking team as far as product goes. Even Saudi Arabia—mocked early on after their 5-0 defeat to Russia—managed to score a goal from open play in three group games, something the Socceroos did not.

With a 38-year-old Tim Cahill still making 30-minute appearances off the bench and Luzern striker Tomi Juric the man handed starting duties, it's clearer now more than ever how badly the team needs a capable presence in that position:

Even the Cahill of four years ago, when he was a spry 34 years of age, would have trumped the selection under Bert van Marwijk on Tuesday.

Australia need to search from across the pitch for their goals as a result, with Kruse on one flank and Hertha Berlin winger Matthew Leckie on the other, though commentator Kevin Hatchard isn't convinced by the latter, either:

Urawa Red Diamonds striker Andrew Nabbout would have started in attack if he was fit, though Juric actually has the superior Australia record (eight in 36 caps). Not that a player need be wholly judged on the club they play for, but the lack of pedigree among Socceroo strikers is telling when dissecting the lack of goals in the team.

Then again, Match of the Day previously posed the question as to who would want to be the next leading man for Australia:

This should be a very conscious issue for coaches in the country and one that Van Marwijk must make clear to whomever might take over in the coaching role after the World Cup: Finding strikers is a cause of national concern.

Of course it's still only football, but if those fabled glory days of Cahill and Mark Viduka are to be relived—dare say it, even bettered—finding their heirs should be a top priority.

What's Next?

Neither team will carry on in the competition after Tuesday's result confirmed Australia would join Peru in departing at the first stage.

