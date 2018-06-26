WWE Raw Results: Bayley Finally Turns Heel and Biggest Takeaways

1 of 4

For the better part of six months, fans have waited eagerly for the moment Bayley lashes out at her best friend Sasha Banks, tired of being taken advantage of, and initiates a heel turn that would freshen up her character for the main roster.

After a ton of patience on their part, those fans were rewarded Monday night with a heel turn that saw Bayley brutalize Banks, reference the years of frustration and heartache while talking trash to the Boss and put an exclamation point on the ordeal by telling the multi-time women's champion, "you ain't s***!"

It was a defining moment in Bayley's journey to greatness in WWE and one that absolutely needed to happen.

WWE Creative very easily could have turned Banks and gone the predictable route. All that would have done was ensure Bayley stayed exactly the same. She would have been the sympathetic heroine that has yet to really strike a chord with audiences of the main roster product and probably would have continued to struggle creatively.

As a heel, though, the creative avenues down which the writing team can take the character are wide open.

No longer willing to sit back and let everyone take her kindness and love for wrestling for granted, Bayley exploded and Banks suffered.

Where the story goes from here should have fans genuinely excited.