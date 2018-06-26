Mexico vs. Germany: Post-Match

Mexico pulled off one of the first major upsets at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, beating reigning champions Germany.

Hirving Lozano's goal proved to be the difference between the two sides, with the winger scoring past Manuel Neuer in the first half.

Julian Brandt came close to a late equaliser when he struck the post from distance, but the South Americans weren't to be denied a famous victory.

