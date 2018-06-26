World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Tuesday Kick-off Times, Live Stream and Predictions

Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press

Argentina face Nigeria in a must-win clash on Tuesday at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste sit bottom of Group D after two matches but could still sneak through to the knockout phase of the tournament if they beat Nigeria, though it may then come down to goal difference or goals scored should Iceland beat Croatia.

Earlier, France and Denmark need only share a point to ensure they progress in first and second from Group C, respectively, while Australia take on Peru needing a win—and a defeat for the Danes—to progress.

Here is the schedule, complete with viewing information and score predictions:

3 p.m./10 a.m. Denmark vs. France (Group C): ITV , Fox (1-2)

Denmark vs. France (Group C): , Fox (1-2) 3 p.m./10 a.m. Australia vs. Peru (Group C): ITV , FS1 (1-1)

Australia vs. Peru (Group C): , FS1 (1-1) 7 p.m./2 p.m. Nigeria vs. Argentina (Group D): BBC, Fox (2-1)

Nigeria vs. Argentina (Group D): BBC, Fox (2-1) 7 p.m./2 p.m. Iceland vs. Croatia (Group D): BBC, FS1 (1-1)

In the United Kingdom, the action will be streamed via the BBC website or the ITV Hub. In the United States, the action will be streamed via Fox Soccer 2GO.

Denmark vs. France

France haven't been especially convincing in Russia, but they have already booked their place in the next round after beating Australia and Peru.

Football writer and broadcaster Matt Spiro expects manager Didier Deschamps to ring the changes for this clash:

As Spiro hinted, there are some remarkable parallels between this match and France's final group game at the 1998 World Cup.

Football365's Daniel Story elaborated:

Such is France's strength in depth, even with wholesale changes they should be able to field a strong team capable of rivalling Denmark's, and their squad players will be eager to stake a claim for a place when Les Bleus play in the knockout stages.

Australia vs. Peru

The Socceroos need a victory to keep their hopes alive, and they will be playing a Peru side yet to score a goal at the tournament.

Peru will be going home from their first World Cup in 36 years at the end of the group stage, but they will be desperate to have something to cheer about before they do.

Australia captain Mile Jedinak is anticipating a tough match, per FIFA TV:

The Socceroos have put in two resolute performances and were a little unfortunate not to come away with a point from their first match against France, though it's clear they lack quality compared to some of their rivals.

Football writer Karl Matchett noted as much when it came to Robbie Kruse's final ball:

It's going to be another hard-fought contest for Australia. They might be able to snatch a win here, but don't be surprised if Peru come away from the tournament having bagged at least a point in their final game.

Nigeria vs. Argentina

Nigeria did Argentina a big favour when they beat Iceland in their last match, giving La Albiceleste hope of turning things around and escaping their group.

Goal's Dan Edwards does not trust the South American side to capitalise on the opportunity, though:

While their struggles have come as little surprise to those abreast of the problems that have dogged the team in recent years, Argentina have been one of the most disappointing sides at the World Cup.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe was among many critics of their dismal performance in the 3-0 defeat to Croatia:

It won't be easy against a Nigeria side that beat them 4-2 in November, either, particularly with Ahmed Musa in red-hot form after bagging a brace against Iceland.

The striker haunted Argentina at the last World Cup, too:

The two-time world champions will hopefully improve going forward if they can find a way to get Lionel Messi and their other forwards more involved, but there's little they can do to solve their problems at the back.

Musa can wreak havoc on their back line with his pace, and if he's as clinical as he was in his last match, he could put Argentina out of their misery early on.

Croatia vs. Iceland

In contrast to Argentina, Croatia have been one of the most impressive teams in Russia.

Central to their success is midfield duo Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic:

However, it's possible neither will play, particularly as Croatia are virtually guaranteed top spot in the group.

Modric is 32 and could be given a rest to keep him fresh for the knockout phase, while Rakitic is one of several players who will pick up a ban if he's booked once more.

That said, in Mateo Kovacic, Croatia have an excellent player to bring on instead, so they will still have quality on the pitch for Iceland to contend with.

It's likely to be a tight game at the Rostov Arena, particularly if Croatia do make a number of changes to their side.

Doing so should help Iceland's chances, but even so they may not have enough to get the win they need.