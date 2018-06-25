Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Switches Agent to Todd France from Jeff Guerriero

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hiring agent Todd France of Creative Artists Agency, the Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. reported Monday.

According to Hill, Prescott had been represented by Jeff Guerriero of ProSource Sports. Guerriero had worked with Prescott since he left Mississippi State and entered the NFL.



The timing of the move is almost certainly deliberate on Prescott's part. He only has two years remaining on his rookie contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

In his first two seasons, Prescott threw for 6,991 yards, 45 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He was a Pro Bowler and the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

Prescott is poised to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL in 2020, based both on his performance and the premiums teams are willing to spend to keep a franchise QB.

The San Francisco 49ers gave Jimmy Garoppolo a five-year, $137.5 million deal despite the fact he has started only seven games in his NFL career. According to Spotrac, Garoppolo's $27.5 million annual salary is third-highest in the league, while his $74.1 million in guarantees ranks fifth.

The 2020 free-agent class will likely lead to a spending bonanza at the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston will all be looking for massive contracts along with Prescott.

By switching agents now, Prescott is likely indicating he'll be looking to maximize his value when the time comes for a new deal.