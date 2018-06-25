Report: NBA Raises Available Credit Line of Owners $75M to $325 Million

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob addresses the crowd during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 12, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

The NBA's board of governors approved a line-of-credit increase for owners worth up to $325 million, which could help cash-strapped teams deal with their luxury tax or cashflow issues.  

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news Monday. Owners were previously limited to a $250 million line of credit from the league, which is paid back much like a regular loan (with interest).

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

