Report: NBA Raises Available Credit Line of Owners $75M to $325 Million

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The NBA's board of governors approved a line-of-credit increase for owners worth up to $325 million, which could help cash-strapped teams deal with their luxury tax or cashflow issues.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news Monday. Owners were previously limited to a $250 million line of credit from the league, which is paid back much like a regular loan (with interest).

