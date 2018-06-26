Everything You Need to Know About Day 13 of the World Cup

MANAN VATSYAYANA/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be over for another four teams on Tuesday as Group C and Group D have their final fixtures.

France need just a point against Denmark to top Group C, but Australia will hope Les Bleus triumph to give them a chance of making the knockout rounds with a win against Peru.

In Group D, Argentina's future in Russia is hanging by a thread and they must beat Nigeria and hope Iceland don't prevail against Croatia.

Here are the current standings ahead of the final fixtures:

Group C (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. France: 2, 2, 6

2. Denmark: 2, 1, 4

3. Australia: 2, -1, 1

4. Peru: 2, -2, 0

Group D (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Croatia: 2, 5, 6

2. Nigeria: 2, 0, 3

3. Iceland: 2, -2, 1

4. Argentina: 2, -3, 1

Australia vs. Peru

Australia have been better than many expected so far in Russia and arguably deserved more from both their defeat to France and draw with Denmark.

Their qualification to the next round is not in their hands as they will be knocked out if Denmark get a point against France, and potentially even if the Danes lose, per statistician Paul Carr:

All the Socceroos can do is try to beat Peru in Sochi and boost their goal difference in the process.

That is easier said than done as, despite losing twice and not scoring a goal, Peru have looked impressive at times at Russia 2018 and will be desperate to get a result against the Aussies and bow out on a high.

Denmark vs. France

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Denmark boast one player of world-class quality in Christian Eriksen. France have numerous with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Hugo Lloris.

If Les Blues hit top form in Moscow on Tuesday they will win the match and the group and Denmark will have to rely on the outcome of Australia's game to advance.

The good news for Age Hareide's side is that France have yet to find their best form in Russia.

They have shown flashes of brilliance but have certainly not got into top gear, and Denmark may back themselves to get at least a point if they are organised and take advantage of any chances they create.

Tuesday's Player to Watch: Paul Pogba

Iceland vs. Croatia

Croatia have looked one of the best teams at the tournament so far and were clinical in thrashing Argentina 3-0 last time out.

Iceland, meanwhile, got a fine draw against the Albiceleste in their opener but were exposed in losing 2-0 to Nigeria.

Croatia's midfield are simply fantastic and, led by Luka Modric, would arguably be a match for any other side in the tournament.

It seems highly likely they will be utterly dominant against an organised, but limited, Iceland side and should secure top spot in the group with a win in Rostov.

Nigeria vs. Argentina

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Perhaps the most intriguing clash of the day, an Argentina side that includes Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain will go out of the tournament if they do not beat Nigeria.

And the signs are not good for Jorge Sampaoli's men. They have looked bereft of confidence and ideas so far at the 2018 World Cup and are lacking any kind of momentum.

Nigeria, on the other hand, will have been given a huge boost by their 2-0 defeat of Iceland last time out and will know that a draw should be good enough to see them through to the last 16.

Messi, inevitably, will be the key man, but Argentina's over-reliance on the Barcelona man has often hamstrung them in the past and they will need some of their other stars to step up.

