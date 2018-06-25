World Cup 2018 Groups Table: Complete Standings After Monday's Play

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Monday saw the conclusion of Groups A and B at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as Uruguay and Spain emerged as group winners while Russia and Portugal finished as runners-up

The results mean that hosts Russia will take on Spain on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow in the last 16. Portugal will play Uruguay on Saturday at Sochi's Fisht Olympic Stadium.

Here's a look at the complete standings after Monday's play.

Group Standings

Group A (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Uruguay, 3, +5, 9

2. Russia, 3, 4, 6

3. Saudi Arabia, 3, -5, 3

4. Egypt, 3, -4, 0

Group B

1. Spain, 3, +1, 5

2. Portugal, 3, +1, 5

3. Iran, 3, 0, 4

4. Morocco, 3, -2, 1

Group C

1. France, 2, +2, 6

2. Denmark, 2, +1, 4

3. Australia, 2, -1, 1

4. Peru, 2, -2, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 2, +5, 6

2. Nigeria, 2, 0, 3

3. Iceland, 2, -2, 1

4. Argentina, 2, -3, 1

Group E

1. Brazil, 2, +2, 4

2. Switzerland, 2, +1, 4

3. Serbia, 2, 0, 3

4. Costa Rica, 2, -3, 0

Group F

1. Mexico: 2, +2, 6

2. Germany: 2, 0, 3

3. Sweden: 2, 0, 3

4. South Korea: 2, -2, 0

Group G



1. England: 2, +6, 6

2. Belgium: 2, +6, 6

3. Tunisia: 2, -4, 0

4. Panama: 2, -8, 0

Group H

1. Japan 2, +1, 4

2. Senegal 2, +1, 4

3. Colombia 3, +2, 3

4. Poland 2, -4, 0

For the complete standings, visit FIFA.com.

Uruguay Beat Russia To Top Spot

Uruguay comfortably beat tournament hosts Russia 3-0 in their final group game as they secured top spot in Group A.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez fired Oscar Tabarez's side in front on 14 minutes with a low free-kick which flew into the bottom corner.

Uruguay doubled their lead on 23 minutes when Diego Laxalt's shot took a deflection off Denis Cheryshev and beat goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.

Russia's hopes then took another blow as Igor Smolnikov was sent off after just 35 minutes as he picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Laxalt.

Edinson Cavani then rounded off the win as he fired home from close range after Akinfeev had saved from Diego Godin.

Squawka Football highlighted how important Cavani and Suarez are to Uruguay:

The win was Uruguay's best performance of the tournament so far, and they will provide a tough test for Portugal. The team are well-organised defensively and in Cavani and Suarez have real quality in attack.

Russia had started the tournament well with wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt but this performance will temper expectations. They wilted in the face of quality opposition and will not be expected to get past Spain in the last 16.

However, Spain did show vulnerability in their 2-2 draw with Morocco as they looked suspect defensively. Some poor play between Sergio Ramos and Andres Iniesta allowed Khalid Boutaib to score after 14 minutes.

Spain were also fortunate that centre-back Gerard Pique did not see a red card after a two-footed challenge on Boutaib.

Miguel Delaney at The Independent said they must improve at the back:

Fernando Hierro's side still possess plenty of quality in attack and that was on show as they equalised on 19 minutes. Iniesta made amends for his earlier error with a surge into the box and picked out Isco who fired home.

Isco might have had a second after the break but saw a header cleared off the line, while Nordin Amrabat hammered a shot off the crossbar.

Morocco did go back in front with nine minutes of normal time remaining when substitute Youssef En Nesyri headed home, but Spain managed to respond and equalised through Iago Aspas' neat flick in stoppage time.

The goal was originally chalked off for offside but was given after a VAR review as Spain secured a point and top spot.

Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC highlighted how prolific he is for Spain:

Portugal also drew on Monday after an incident-packed game against Iran. The game sparked into life just before half-time as Ricardo Quaresma broke the deadlock with a stunning strike.

Cristiano Ronaldo ought to have doubled Portugal's lead from the penalty spot after the European champions were awarded a spot-kick after a VAR review. However, the Real Madrid star's penalty was saved by goalkeeper Morteza Pouraliganji.

VAR intervened shortly afterwards and Ronaldo was involved as he clashed with Pouraliganji and caught him with his arm. Again the VAR was checked and a yellow card was issued to Ronaldo.

Stu Holden at Fox Soccer offered his view:

There was still time for more controversy as Iran won a penalty in stoppage time, once more with the aid of VAR, for a Cedric Soares handball.

Karim Ansarifard converted the penalty to secure the draw and force Portugal to settle for second place and a tie with Uruguay.