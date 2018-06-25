Everton's Wayne Rooney Reportedly 'Close' to Agreeing on Move to DC United

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney's long-rumored move from Everton to D.C. United may be "close" to completion, ESPN FC's Rob Dawson reported Monday.

According to Dawson, Rooney traveled to the United States following the end of the Premier League season for some firsthand reconnaissance and "is on the verge of agreeing to the move."

Rooney is coming off a disappointing 2017-18 season for the Toffees. He made 31 league appearances, scoring 10 goals and registering two assists.

While Rooney's days as an elite striker in a major European league are almost certainly over, he could make an immediate impact for a D.C. United side that has the fewest points in MLS (10).

Rooney's true value, though, will likely come from a commercial perspective.

D.C. United is last in attendance, averaging 8,762 fans per game. Even the Columbus Crew, which has the specter of relocation hanging over the franchise, is drawing better.

United will christen Audi Field in its July 14 against the Vancouver Whitecaps. As it moves into a new stadium, the club will want a marquee star to help drive interest, especially among the more casual fans who are familiar with Rooney from his days with Manchester United.