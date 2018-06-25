Celtics Rumors: Euroleague G Brad Wanamaker to Sign Contract with Boston

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

BELGRADE, SERBIA - MARCH 22: Brad Wanamaker of Fenerbahce in action during the 2017/2018 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season game between Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade and Fenerbahce Dogus istanbul at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall on March 22, 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics' backcourt reportedly just added more depth.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Boston is finalizing a deal with Euroleague guard Brad Wanamaker.

                                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

