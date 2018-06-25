Celtics Rumors: Euroleague G Brad Wanamaker to Sign Contract with Boston

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics' backcourt reportedly just added more depth.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Boston is finalizing a deal with Euroleague guard Brad Wanamaker.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.