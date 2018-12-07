Report: Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, More Traded to Cavs for George Hill

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly agreed to trade guard Matthew Dellavedova and center John Henson to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for point guard George Hill on Friday, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski added that the Bucks are also shipping a 2021 first-round pick and 2021 second-round pick to Cleveland.

The Bucks will also receive swingman Sam Dekker, according to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst.

Wojnarowski noted getting a deal done Friday is important because it allows the players to be moved again before the trade deadline, if necessary.

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the Bucks dealt Dellavedova after rumors surfaced in late June that the team had put him on the trade block, per basketball writer Gery Woelfel.

The 27-year-old point guard made a minimal impact with the team last season, averaging 4.3 points and 3.8 assists in 18.7 minutes per game. He played in just 38 contests, starting only three.

This season, the Australian has logged just 97 minutes across 12 games.

For a player making $9.6 million this season and next season, that output simply wasn't worth the cost.

And with Eric Bledsoe still in Milwaukee and rookie combo guard Donte DiVincenzo expected to make an immediate impact, Dellavedova became expendable.

At his best, Dellavedova is a solid defender who is decent from range (38.7 percent shooter from three in his career). He'll be a good option coming off the Cleveland bench behind rookie Collin Sexton, and the draft-pick sweeteners the Cavaliers received will help soften the blow of the big contract they just added to their balance sheet.

The Bucks, meanwhile, will welcome Hill's defensive savvy and shot-making (46.4 percent from three this season) to a backcourt rotation that was in need of a more versatile and dependable option behind Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon.