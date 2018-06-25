Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Advance to Round of 16 After 1-1 Draw vs. Iran

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Portugal were devastated by an injury-time penalty from Karim Ansarifard to draw 1-1 against Iran and finish second in Group B at the 2018 FIFA World Cup following late drama in the simultaneous kick-offs.

Ricardo Quaresma broke the deadlock with a trademark outside-the-boot finish at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, but Ansarifard converted late to salvage a result for eliminated Iran while damaging Portugal's bid.

Cristiano Ronaldo saw an earlier penalty saved by Iran goalkeeper and was made to rue his miss as Portugal will now face Group A winners Uruguay after Spain struck late to draw 2-2 with Morocco and top Group B.

Quaresma Was Perfect Change for Portugal Ahead of Knockout Stage

It was something of a running gag coming into this World Cup that only at the age of 34 would Quaresma make his debut in the competition, and Monday served as evidence as to why it shouldn't have taken this long.

That being said, his trademark trivela made the entire storyline and belated debut start that much more poetic, said writer Tom Williams:

Portugal needed his magic against Iran more than they needed it against Spain. Carlos Queiroz's men had frustrated the mighty Spaniards at every turn in their Group B clash; Quaresma's flash-in-the-pan strike assured the same tensions didn't exist for Portugal:

For Quaresma is the man for whom there is no tactic to deal with, no formation that can outright prevent the brilliance he's displayed throughout his journeyman career, even if he's struggled to produce it at times himself.

Journalist Ben Hayward identified exactly what made Quaresma so effective against a foe that found success against Spain just by lobbing defenders behind the ball:

The kryptonite to that approach is directness, and the most direct route to goal is by shooting from range, something to which Quaresma is rather attuned, per ESPN Stats & Info:

It may not be fair to say the Besiktas-based maestro is a superior player to Bernardo Silva—the man whose place he took on the right flank— although some certainly agreed with that notion after Monday:

Silva could come back into Fernando Santos' side for the Uruguay clash after Quaresma's first start of the tournament and it would still be the right call, but the Portugal chief got it right in banking on his brilliance in Saransk.

What's Next?

Portugal are now set to face Group A winners Uruguay in the round of 16 and will return to action on Saturday for their first knockout-stage clash.

Iran, on the other hand, will head home as they continue their wait on a maiden appearance in the knockout rounds of a World Cup, though their competition ended on a high note.

