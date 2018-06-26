World Cup 2018 Predictions: Tuesday's Match Odds, Updated Group Standings

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

France will be hoping to finish a strong campaign as Group C winners on Tuesday, when they face Denmark in the final round of group games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Danes can also qualify for the knockout stages, but so can Australia who take on Peru in the group's other game.

Group D also concludes on Tuesday and looks set for a thrilling finale. Croatia have already qualified, but second place is up for grabs with Iceland, Nigeria and Argentina all in contention.

Here's a look at Tuesday's games, the odds and a preview of all the action.

Tuesday's Fixtures and Odds

Group C (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. France, 2, +2, 6

2. Denmark, 2, +1, 4

3. Australia, 2, -1, 1

4. Peru, 2, -2, 0

Australia 21-10, Draw 43-20, Peru 137-100

Denmark 19-5, Draw 77-50, France 119-100

Group D



1. Croatia, 2, +5, 6

2. Nigeria, 2, 0, 3



3. Iceland, 2, -2, 1

4. Argentina, 2, -3, 1

Nigeria 24-5, Draw 16-5, Argentina 11-20

Iceland 9-4, Draw 47-20, Croatia 121-100

Tuesday Preview

France look to be one of the strongest teams at the World Cup and a win over Denmark would confirm their status as one of the favourites.

Manager Didier Deschamps may use the game to rotate his squad and could change six players, per Julien Laurens at ESPN FC.

The team seem in relaxed mood ahead of the clash, according to Vaishali Bhardwaj at the Evening Standard:

France need to be wary of Christian Eriksen, who is the Danes' key player. The Tottenham Hotspur man scored a brilliant goal in the draw with Australia and will be a real threat.

Squakwa Football highlighted his importance to the team:

France have the stronger squad and with qualification assured, this looks a good opportunity for Deschamps to give his fringe players some match time.

A draw would be enough to send both teams into the knockout stages, and it would be little surprise if that were the outcome on Tuesday.

Group D is set for a frantic finish as leaders Croatia face Iceland, and Nigeria and Argentina meet in the other game in the group.

Croatia will be expected to beat Iceland even though manager Zlatko Dalic has confirmed he will rest players, per Oliver Kay at The Times:

A win or a draw for Croatia would mean the winner of the game between Nigeria and Argentina will finish in second place.

The situation in the group means Argentina have been handed another chance after a dismal start to their World Cup. They drew with Iceland in their opening game and lost 3-0 to Croatia last time out.

Star man Lionel Messi has been unable to shine, but such is his quality it's difficult to write La Albiceleste off despite their poor performances so far.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli said his team will go for the win on Tuesday, as shown by football writer Roy Nemer:

Sampaoli is expected to make changes his team, but his side will need to find a big improvement if they are to turn their form around and make it to the last 16.