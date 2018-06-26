World Cup 2018 Predictions: Tuesday's Match Odds, Updated Group Standings

World Cup 2018 Predictions: Tuesday's Match Odds, Updated Group StandingsJune 26, 2018
France will be hoping to finish a strong campaign as Group C winners on Tuesday, when they face Denmark in the final round of group games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The Danes can also qualify for the knockout stages, but so can Australia who take on Peru in the group's other game.
Group D also concludes on Tuesday and looks set for a thrilling finale. Croatia have already qualified, but second place is up for grabs with Iceland, Nigeria and Argentina all in contention.
Here's a look at Tuesday's games, the odds and a preview of all the action.
Tuesday's Fixtures and Odds
Group C (Games played, goal difference, points)
1. France, 2, +2, 6
2. Denmark, 2, +1, 4
3. Australia, 2, -1, 1
4. Peru, 2, -2, 0
Australia 21-10, Draw 43-20, Peru 137-100
Denmark 19-5, Draw 77-50, France 119-100
Group D
1. Croatia, 2, +5, 6
2. Nigeria, 2, 0, 3
3. Iceland, 2, -2, 1
4. Argentina, 2, -3, 1
Nigeria 24-5, Draw 16-5, Argentina 11-20
Iceland 9-4, Draw 47-20, Croatia 121-100
All odds courtesy of OddsShark
Tuesday Preview
France look to be one of the strongest teams at the World Cup and a win over Denmark would confirm their status as one of the favourites.
Manager Didier Deschamps may use the game to rotate his squad and could change six players, per Julien Laurens at ESPN FC.
The team seem in relaxed mood ahead of the clash, according to Vaishali Bhardwaj at the Evening Standard:
Vaishali Bhardwaj @VaiBhardwaj
Lots of laughs and jokes between the French players as they train at the Luzhniki Stadium ahead of their match with #Denmark tomorrow. #France are already through to the last 16, but they want to secure top spot. Denmark need a point to be sure of their place in the KO rounds.
France need to be wary of Christian Eriksen, who is the Danes' key player. The Tottenham Hotspur man scored a brilliant goal in the draw with Australia and will be a real threat.
Squakwa Football highlighted his importance to the team:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Christian Eriksen has been directly involved in 14 of #DEN last 20 goals: 🅰️🅰️✖️⚽️✖️⚽️✖️🅰️⚽️⚽️✖️⚽️⚽️⚽️✖️✖️🅰️⚽️🅰️⚽️ The latest strike an absolute 🍑 https://t.co/WmoS7Qm0qv
France have the stronger squad and with qualification assured, this looks a good opportunity for Deschamps to give his fringe players some match time.
A draw would be enough to send both teams into the knockout stages, and it would be little surprise if that were the outcome on Tuesday.
Group D is set for a frantic finish as leaders Croatia face Iceland, and Nigeria and Argentina meet in the other game in the group.
Croatia will be expected to beat Iceland even though manager Zlatko Dalic has confirmed he will rest players, per Oliver Kay at The Times:
Oliver Kay @OliverKayTimes
More bad news for Messi and Argentina after tonight's 3-0 defeat by Croatia. #CRO coach Zlatko Dalic confirms he'll rest players and make numerous changes for their final group game against Iceland. #ISL #ARG
A win or a draw for Croatia would mean the winner of the game between Nigeria and Argentina will finish in second place.
The situation in the group means Argentina have been handed another chance after a dismal start to their World Cup. They drew with Iceland in their opening game and lost 3-0 to Croatia last time out.
Star man Lionel Messi has been unable to shine, but such is his quality it's difficult to write La Albiceleste off despite their poor performances so far.
Manager Jorge Sampaoli said his team will go for the win on Tuesday, as shown by football writer Roy Nemer:
Roy Nemer @RoyNemer
Jorge Sampaoli: "I think both teams will do everything possible to qualify, this will make the match more attractive. The week was difficult because of the loss. Its put us in a spot where we depend on a result. I'm convinced that the team will go out to win tomorrow."
Sampaoli is expected to make changes his team, but his side will need to find a big improvement if they are to turn their form around and make it to the last 16.
