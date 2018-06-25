Nate Diaz Caught on Video Fighting Fans in Stands at Fight to Win Pro 77

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Nate Diaz in the corner of Jake Shields (not shown) during Shields' World Series of Fighting welterweight championship fight against Jon Fitch at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

UFC star Nate Diaz was involved in a fight Friday night in the crowd at Fight to Win Pro 77 in Sacramento, California, according to TMZ Sports.

The 33-year-old—who was reportedly there to support his students—was caught on video during a scuffle that featured several men throwing punches across seats and tables at the Hyatt hotel event.

No arrests were made following the incident.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

