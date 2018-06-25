Nate Diaz Caught on Video Fighting Fans in Stands at Fight to Win Pro 77

Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

UFC star Nate Diaz was involved in a fight Friday night in the crowd at Fight to Win Pro 77 in Sacramento, California, according to TMZ Sports.

The 33-year-old—who was reportedly there to support his students—was caught on video during a scuffle that featured several men throwing punches across seats and tables at the Hyatt hotel event.

No arrests were made following the incident.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.