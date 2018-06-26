The Real 2018 MLB All-Star Teams According to the Stats

0 of 8

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

There's what the Major League Baseball All-Star teams will probably look like, and then there's what they should look like.

We've already covered the former. Now it's time for the latter.

Our goal is to determine which players the American League and National League would bring to Nationals Park on July 17 if the statistics were in charge. And by "the statistics," we mean the average of players' wins above replacement at Baseball Reference and FanGraphs plus other metrics to help break ties.

Here are the ground rules for players:

Position players must have made at least 150 plate appearances (see AL and NL qualifiers)

Starting pitchers must have made at least 10 starts (AL and NL)

Relief pitchers must have made at least 20 appearances (AL and NL)

Players must be healthy or expected to be healthy by the All-Star break

There need not be a representative for every MLB team

And here's how the rosters are comprised:

32 players per side

20 position players: a starting nine with a backup for each position (except designated hitter) and three wild cards

12 pitchers: eight starters and four relievers

Let's take it away.

Note: All stats accurate through play Sunday.