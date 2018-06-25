WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 25

0 of 9

The chase for the Intercontinental Championship was Monday's WWE Raw's keystone.

As has been the case for much of 2018, the battle for that midcard title has been a boon for the red brand. That was true once more as Seth Rollins tried to reclaim his crown against Dolph Ziggler in San Diego.

The Universal Championship, on the other hand, remains M.I.A. Brock Lesnar's only contribution to the show was the terms of his contract apparently preventing a No. 1 contender's match.

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley continue to compete for position as they look to challenge him in a feud that has little spark.

That wasn't the only place where the show came up short. Raw went with the "teams that don't get along" angle three times on the same night. It's a reminder of how uncreative the company can be at times. Bayley, Finn Balor and Lashley were among the Superstars paired with partners they couldn't stand.

Read on for a breakdown of the latest Raw, from its opening moments to the sizzling IC title match main event.