WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 25June 26, 2018
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 25
The chase for the Intercontinental Championship was Monday's WWE Raw's keystone.
As has been the case for much of 2018, the battle for that midcard title has been a boon for the red brand. That was true once more as Seth Rollins tried to reclaim his crown against Dolph Ziggler in San Diego.
The Universal Championship, on the other hand, remains M.I.A. Brock Lesnar's only contribution to the show was the terms of his contract apparently preventing a No. 1 contender's match.
Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley continue to compete for position as they look to challenge him in a feud that has little spark.
That wasn't the only place where the show came up short. Raw went with the "teams that don't get along" angle three times on the same night. It's a reminder of how uncreative the company can be at times. Bayley, Finn Balor and Lashley were among the Superstars paired with partners they couldn't stand.
Read on for a breakdown of the latest Raw, from its opening moments to the sizzling IC title match main event.
Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley Cross Paths
- "The only thing that you've prove is that you can't beat Brock."—Lashley.
- Reigns refers to Lashley as "Bob."
- "While you were doing nothing, I was busy main eventing WrestleMania four times in a row."—Reigns.
- "He's tired of seeing your face. Just like all these people are."—Lashley.
With Baron Corbin at his side, Raw general manager Kurt Angle tried to make an announcement but Reigns interrupted. Lashley did the same to Reigns.
Lashley told Reigns it was time to move on from trying to dethrone Brock Lesnar. The Big Dog mocked him for leaving the company.
Angle told them the multi-man No. 1 contender bout is off.
Before Reigns and Lashley could go after each other, The Revival came out to talk trash. Corbin booked a match between the four men.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
Reigns outshined Lashley here. The perception that Reigns can't talk is outdated and wrong.
The Universal Championship picture is suddenly less clear. Confusion is not nearly as compelling as a true championship chase. And Lesnar getting matches canceled isn't exactly great entertainment.
Lesnar's absence continues to keep Raw's main event scene in neutral and a Reigns vs. Lashley rivalry isn't the solution.
The Revival vs. Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns
- Reigns hits a Drive By, knocking Wilder into Dawson.
- "This may be as intense as I've ever seen Roman Reigns."—Jonathan Coachman.
Lashley and Reigns bickered even as they overpowered Scott Dawson together. Their issues allowed The Revival to take over, pounding on Lashley with strike after strike.
Reigns rallied back, leaving the heels reeling.
Dawson and Dash Wilder were able to regain control and slow the match down, though. High-impact offense helped Lashley mount a comeback.
Reigns and Lashley's arguing led to The Revival pouncing and Wilder rolling up The Big Dog for the upset.
Result
The Revival wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
The Revival looked excellent here. WWE really needs to find more ways to showcase that hard-hitting duo.
Dawson and Wilder got a much-needed win, one that creates drama around the Reigns-Lashley situation.
WWE teaming up rivals who can't get along is a tired trope, though. It was just last week that Reigns and Lashley tagged together against The Revival and this was the first of several situations like this on Monday.
Matt Hardy vs. Curtis Axel
- "You're about to enter a beehive. Buzz!"—Dallas.
- "Wrap this up. The smoke is killing me."—Axel.
The B-Team parodied the Raw tag team champs backstage again.
In the ring, Matt Hardy overwhelmed Axel early. As he tried to suplex Curtis Axel off the top rope, however, he slipped and Axel pinned him.
The Deleters of Worlds applauded The B-Team afterward.
Result
Axel wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
The B-Team has taken full advantage of their shot in the limelight. Axel and Dallas have been one of the funniest parts of Raw each week.
Their Cinderella run has been a welcome surprise in an often predictable medium.
Their matches haven't been anything noteworthy. Like Breezango on SmackDown last year, The B-Team is instead serving as comic relief.
The Authors of Pain vs. Rich and Rex Gibson
- "I think Rex would be better suited for a Peter Pan play than WWE."—Corey Graves.
- Rezar slams Rex Gibson into the ring apron.
The Authors of Pain pushed around an employee backstage before having a tense moment with Titus Worldwide.
Akam and Rezar dominated their jobber opponents. They pinned the Gibsons in mere seconds. After the bell, the beating continued.
Titus Worldwide, though, came in to make the save, chasing away the powerhouses.
Result
The Authors of Pain win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
It's great to have The Authors of Pain back. It's been way too long since they have been around.
Akam and Rezar looked like monsters during this squash match. It won't be until they find suitable foils that they will reach their full potential, however. Titus Worldwide isn't going to fulfill that role. That's simply going to be a warm-up feud for the former NXT tag team champions.
Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya
- "This isn't the movies. This is real life. And in real life, I am the hero."—Bliss.
- "You can boo me all you want. I'm still a champion."—Bliss to the fans.
- Bliss rocks Natalya with a huge right hand.
Mickie James introduced Alexa Bliss to a booing crowd.
The heels celebrated Ronda Rousey's 30-day suspension. They moved on to Nia Jax as Bliss relished the former champ's arm injury.
Eventually, Natalya emerged to say her friend Rousey would get Bliss in the end. Jax joined her to accompany her at ringside.
Natalya's technical skills had Bliss in trouble as the match began. The champ went after Natalya's knee to even the odds.
A distraction from Jax opened the door for Natalya to clamp on the Sharpshooter.
Result
Natalya wins via submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
Little Miss Bliss did well to rile up a crowd that seemed disinterested at first. Her promo went on for too long, but she remains a skilled irritant.
The match was quick with little in the way of highlights.
Bliss' comeuppance came too early here. Sure, Rousey is sure to do much worse to the champ, but why soften the drama of that moment? It would have been wiser for her to steal a win and keep the babyfaces in chase mode.
The Riott Squad vs. Ember Moon, Bayley and Sasha Banks
- Morgan nails Moon with a hurricanrana on the floor.
- "Last week was the tip of the iceberg. Tonight was the Titanic."—Graves.
- Bayley spins Banks out of the ring and onto the floor.
- "You think you're better than me, Sasha?"—Bayley.
After welcoming Alicia Fox back to Raw, Bayley found out she was going to team up with Sasha Banks again.
Ruby Riott, meanwhile, smashed a camera backstage to end a Jinder Mahal photoshoot early.
In the ring, Ember Moon smacked around Liv Morgan to start things off. The Riott Squad, though, created chaos that the group took advantage of.
Riott pinned Banks, but the real fight happened afterward. Bayley pounded her best friend into the mat, throwing her around the ringside area.
Angler later told Bayley she would have to undergo counseling thanks to the attack.
Result
The Riott Squad wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
The okay match showed off Moon's skills, but it will be the aftermath that people talk about.
This moment has been a long time coming. WWE has teased this breakdown for months. The image of Bayley glaring down at a broken Banks with a touch of regret on her face was pure art.
This feud is going to be one of Raw's highlights for the rest of the year.
Why Bayley has to go to counseling for something that happens every other week on Raw is beyond me. WWE better not drain the drama from this story with some ridiculous segments.
Mojo Rawley Wants No Part of No Way Jose
- "Frankly, I'm embarrassed to be here."—Rawley.
- "Are you aware that you're dressed like a cheeseburger on national TV?"—Rawley.
No Way Jose requested a rematch with Mojo Rawley.
Rawley refused. He berated the folks in Jose's conga line before clocking his rival.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
A quick, efficient segment served as a showcase for Rawley. This was some of his best work to date.
A feud with No Way Jose has low-card written all over it, but on this night Rawley reminded us how much he's grown since turning heel. He needs a bigger story and more high-profile foe in a hurry.
Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor and Baron Corbin
- "Does your manager at T.G.I.Fridays know you stole his vest?"—Balor to Corbin.
- "Get in there!"—Strowman to Owens.
- Strowman hits a splash in one corner as Owens hits a cannonball in the other.
- Strowman bowls over Balor and then Corbin as he sprints around the ring.
- "We did great. What's your problem?—Owens.
Angle booked this tag team match per Strowman's request.
Corbin and Finn Balor argued in their corner during the action. Strowman and Owens' alliance, meanwhile, remained tenuous.
Eventually, KO and Strowman worked together to take control of the bout. The fight moved to the outside where The Monster Among Men steamrolled everyone until he crashed into a ring post.
It didn't matter. Balor and Corbin fought themselves until referee counted them out.
After the match, Owens tried to escape the arena to avoid an angry Strowman. The big man was waiting for him in the parking lot where KO's car lie upside down.
Result
Owens and Strowman win via count-out.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
Owens and Strowman won a fun, house-show style match that energized the crowd. Their interactions were the heart of the bout as the monster ordered around his cowardly partner.
Balor and Corbin are clearly headed for a feud with each other. That's not the Universal Championship match Balor fans would like to see, but at least The Irishman should remain in the spotlight.
Strowman chasing down Owens in the coming weeks has solid entertainment potential.
Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship)
- "The Seth Rollins that Dolph Ziggler is going to get tonight is like nothing he's ever seen."—Rollins.
- Ziggler shoves Rollins off the ring apron and into the security barricade.
- Rollins has Ziggler pinned while the ref was busy with McIntyre.
- Ziggler DDTs Rollins on the ring apron.
An aggressive Seth Rollins went after Dolph Ziggler from moment one. He out-wrestled the new champion as Drew McIntyre looked on. Ziggler was able to fight back and hold down Rollins with his ground game.
McIntyre caused a number of distractions and Ziggler slammed the challenger into every hard surface within reach, but The Kingslayer battled on regardless.
The referee eventually ejected McIntyre for interfering. Even so, Ziggler fought off Rollins' charge, kicking out of move after move.
An outstanding, back-and-forth bout ended when McIntyre returned and battered Rollins.
Reigns entered to keep his brother from taking any further punishment. A brawl broke out, one in which The Big Dog came out on top.
Result
Rollins wins via disqualification; Ziggler retains the Intercontinental Championship.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A+
Analysis
The IC title has been the foundation of this show for much of the year. That was true again here as Rollins and Ziggler tore it up.
Strong performances from both men, the high stakes of the match and a revved-up crowd added up to a memorable main event.
His partnership with McIntyre and the IC title hunt have revived a stagnant Ziggler.
As for the Scottish gladiator, if he's feuding with Reigns in the near future, sparks are going to fly. McIntyre is a far better fit as a rival for Reigns than Lashley.