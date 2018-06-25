Peru's Jefferson Farfan Out of World Cup Match Due to 'Traumatic Brain Injury'

HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images

Peru forward Jefferson Farfan will miss his side's World Cup match with Australia on Tuesday after suffering a "traumatic brain injury" in training on Saturday.

According to BBC Sport, the 33-year-old is in hospital after a collision with a team-mate left him unconscious for "a couple of minutes."

The Peruvian Football Federation said test results have been "favourable for the player," but because of FIFA's rules on concussion, Farfan will miss Peru's final match in Russia.

Peru boss Ricardo Gareca said:

"It was a scare, but he is doing well. The most important thing is he is recovering.

"There are some protocols in terms of recovery of a player so that means it is mandatory for a player to remain in hospital for 72 hours until he is stabilised.

"He could be released from hospital, but we understand the healthcare of the players is priority."

FIFA will consider strengthening their rules regarding concussion—which state a player may not play within six days of suffering a head injury—after Morocco fielded Nordin Amrabat against Iran five days after an injury against Portugal left him hospitalised and with memory loss.

Farfan made his 84th appearance for La Blanquirroja in their 1-0 defeat to France last time out.

The Lokomotiv Moscow star played a key role in Peru qualifying for the tournament:

As noted by Fox Sports Australia's Daniel Garb, his absence will help Australia in Tuesday's clash:

The Socceroos need to beat Peru on Tuesday and hope France beat Denmark if they're to progress to the round of 16.

Per BBC Sport, Peru striker Paolo Guerrero said: "He is a great loss for us. We hope to have him back very soon because he is the spark of this team so we hope for a prompt recovery."