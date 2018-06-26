NBA Teams That Will Regret Their 2018 NBA Draft Pick

1 of 5

Kevin Hagen/Associated Press

The pick at No. 1: Deandre Ayton

Better option: Luka Doncic

The Phoenix Suns looked right past Luka Doncic and straight to Deandre Ayton. And we're betting they'll eventually regret it.

The case for Doncic, Bleacher Report's No. 1 overall prospect, over Ayton revolves around the battle of stats versus impact. And there is no doubt Ayton has a great chance to become a 20-point, 10-rebound regular producer. But will the numbers translate to wins?

While Ayton and Arizona underachieved in terms of team success, getting bounced by Buffalo in the NCAA tournament, Doncic earned a gold medal at EuroBasket, was MVP of Euroleague and won championship titles of both Euroleague and the Spanish ACB. The competition he faced was far stiffer than what Ayton saw in college.

Ayton will now anchor the league's No. 30-ranked defense, per ESPN. And if there was one knock all scouts agreed on, it's that he showed poor instincts in rim protection.

Offensively, Ayton operates mostly in the post in an era that's moving away from post scorers. He can make outside shots, but shooting isn't a strength (12-of-35 3PT). Is this the right team for a top option who spends most of his time working one-on-one from the mid-range area while teammates stand around him?

Doncic would have helped keep the ball moving and create quality shots for others.

Phoenix did a great job of acquiring Mikal Bridges and stealing Elie Okobo at No. 31. But the Suns may have been better off drafting Doncic and trying to sign a defensive center in free agency.