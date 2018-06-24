John Carlson, Capitals Agree on 8-Year, $64 Million Contract Extension

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 04: John Carlson #74 of the Washington Capitals celebrates his second-period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Four of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena on June 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Defenseman John Carlson and the Washington Capitals agreed to an eight-year extension that will average $8 million annually, the team announced Sunday.

General manager Brian MacLellan released a statement about the move:

"John has been an exceptional and consistent player for our franchise and has blossomed into being one of the top defensemen in the NHL. Defenseman like John are a rare commodity in our League and, at 28 years of age, we feel he is just entering his prime. As a right-handed defenseman, John plays in all key situations and has contributed greatly to our team's success on the special teams. We are pleased for both parties to have come to an agreement and for him to continue his great career as a Washington Capital."

     

