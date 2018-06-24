Iran vs. Portugal Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images

Portugal needs to earn just a single point to clinch a berth in the knockout stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they close out their group stage schedule with Monday's matchup against Iran at Mordovia Arena.

Portugal improved their tournament win-draw-loss record to 1-1-0 with a 1-0 victory over Morocco as -155 favorites on Wednesday to remain level with Spain atop the Group B table. Iran trails both Portugal and Spain by a single point, but will likely need all three points in Monday's contest to advance beyond the group stage for the first time in five all-time World Cup appearances.

Iran vs. Portugal World Cup matchup analysis

After avoiding defeat in their first two group stage contests, Portugal sits poised to advance to the World Cup knockout stage for a third straight time. Team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been the difference maker, emerging as a favorite to claim Golden Boot honors after scoring all four goals over the squad's first two outings.

However, Portugal has otherwise come out flat. Aside from Ronaldo's heroics, the squad was dominated in a 3-3 draw as +340 underdogs with Spain, which controlled play for long stretches and out-possessed Portugal by a 66-34 margin. That trend continued against Morocco, which outshot the Portuguese by wide 13-6 margin. However, Portugal maintains a solid 9-4-1 record in their past 14 games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, it is desperation time for Iran, which must avoid defeat to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Team Melli have struggled to control the ball during their first two outings, including a 1-0 loss to Spain in a matchup that was not as close as the score indicated.

Defense will be key for Iran, which has kept clean sheets on 10 occasions during their current 10-3-3 run. However, Iran dropped a 2-0 decision in their lone previous meeting with Portugal, at the 2006 World Cup.

