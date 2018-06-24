World Cup 2018 Groups Table: Predicting the Knockout Bracket

World Cup 2018 Groups Table: Predicting the Knockout BracketJune 24, 2018
The group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is heading towards its conclusion as all 32 teams have just one game left to play before the tournament reaches the knockout phase.
The top teams teams in each group will qualify for the last 16, while the bottom two teams will be eliminated and will head home.
Here's a look at the current standings across all the groups ahead of the final group games:
Group Standings
Group A (Games played, goal difference, points)
1. Russia, 2, +7, 6
2. Uruguay, 2, +2, 6
3. Egypt, 2, -3, 0
4. Saudi Arabia, 2, -6, 0
Group B
1. Spain, 2, +1, 4
2. Portugal, 2, +1, 4
3. Iran, 2, 0, 3
4. Morocco, 2, -2, 0
Group C
1. France, 2, +2, 6
2. Denmark, 2, +1, 4
3. Australia, 2, -1, 1
4. Peru, 2, -2, 0
Group D
1. Croatia, 2, +5, 6
2. Nigeria, 2, 0, 3
3. Iceland, 2, -2, 1
4. Argentina, 2, -3, 1
Group E
1. Brazil, 2, +2, 4
2. Switzerland, 2, +1, 4
3. Serbia, 2, 0, 3
4. Costa Rica, 2, -3, 0
Group F
1. Mexico: 2, +2, 6
2. Germany: 2, 0, 3
3. Sweden: 2, 0, 3
4. South Korea: 2, -2, 0
Group G
1. England: 2, +6, 6
2. Belgium: 2, +6, 6
3. Tunisia: 2, -4, 0
4. Panama: 2, -8, 0
Group H
1. Japan 2, +1, 4
2. Senegal 2, +1, 4
3. Colombia, 2, +2, 3
4. Poland 2, -4, 0
For the complete standings, visit FIFA.com.
In Group A Russia and Uruguay are already assured of qualification, but the two teams meet on Monday with top spot up for grabs. The hosts have been one of the biggest surprises of the tournament after cruising to impressive wins over Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
The team have looked strong in attack and overcame the loss of Alan Dzagoev to injury in their opening match with few problems. Denis Cheryshev has come into the team and scored three goals, Artem Dzyuba has two and Aleksandr Golovin has looked a real threat.
Coach Stanislav Cherchesov wants to finish first, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Stanislav Cherchesov says Russia are aiming for firsr place but they don't worry about whether they get Spain, Portugal or Iran in the next round. #RUS #URU #WorldCup
The hosts have real momentum going into the final game as well as home advantage and should be able to get at least the draw they need to finish top ahead of Uruguay.
Group B is a much tighter affair with Spain, Portugal and Iran all still capable of making it to the knockout stages. Spain face a Morocco side who have already been eliminated, and they should get the draw they need to qualify.
Iran have an outside side of qualifying but will need to beat Portugal. As impressive as Iran have been they have struggled for goals, while Portugal can look to Cristiano Ronaldo for inspiration. The Real Madrid star has four from his first two games.
Portugal have reason to be nervous, per Christoper Clarey at the New York Times:
Christopher Clarey @christophclarey
1-0 Spain over Iran, which deserves serious credit. Did not just defend like tigers. They won a lot of duels and mounted some serious 2d half threats. If I'm Portugal, I'm a little nervous
Spain and Portugal have identical records going into the last round of games, although Fernando Hierro's side top the group as they have received one less yellow card. If the teams finish with identical records they will have to draw lots to decide the group winner, per Dale Johnson at ESPN FC.
It's a similar story in Group C where France lead the way and should finish top as they only need a point in their final match against Denmark. A draw would also send Denmark through even if Australia beat Peru which looks the most likely outcome when the teams meet on Tuesday.
Freelance writer Huw Davies said it will be a shame to lose Denmark or Australia:
Huw Davies @thehuwdavies
Had this already with Morocco, but it’s a shame that Peru and one of Denmark or Australia have to go out, while France meh their way through via deflections. More invention than I expected from those teams.
Croatia are through as group winners in Group D and should finish top even though coach Zlatko Dalic has said he will rest players against Iceland, per Oliver Kay at the Times:
Oliver Kay @OliverKayTimes
More bad news for Messi and Argentina after tonight's 3-0 defeat by Croatia. #CRO coach Zlatko Dalic confirms he'll rest players and make numerous changes for their final group game against Iceland. #ISL #ARG
Second place looks to be a straight fight between Argentina and Nigeria. Lionel Messi's team have performed poorly in their opening two games, but the presence of the Barcelona man in the team makes them difficult to write off.
Goal's Tom Maston explained why the group is so hard to predict:
Tom Maston @TomMaston
Not a clue who goes through from Group D now. In normal circumstances would back Argentina to pull their socks up and beat this Nigeria. Players wanting their manager to be sacked mid-tournament is not a normal circumstance, though #WorldCup #NGA #ISL #ARG https://t.co/cxZHpKOBpf
Nigeria got their campaign going with a 2-0 win over Iceland thanks to Ahmed Musa's two goals. The forward has the talent to punish any vulnerability in the Argentina backline, and the team may just do enough to condemn Argentina to an early exit.
The surprise in Group E is that pre-tournament favourites Brazil have not yet qualified. Tite's men have not quite hit their stride but will top the group with a win over Serbia in their final game. Switzerland are in second place and should finish as runners-up as they face Costa Rica who are already out.
Group F is another tight group but Mexico and Germany look favourites to progress. El Tri have pulled off one of the biggest shocks already by beating Germany and should get the point they need to finish first against Sweden.
Depite being group leaders Mexico's position is still precarious, as shown by Mark Ogden at ESPN FC:
Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_
Mexico were celebrating their win against S Korea earlier with their kids in the stadium, staying on the pitch for ages. If they lose to Sweden, they could go out and not make the last 16 after all...
Germany look as though they are back in business after securing a late 2-1 win over Sweden despite being down to 10 men. Joachim Low's side have not impressed yet but the manner of that victory will provide a big boost, and they should have too much for South Korea.
England and Belgium have both qualified in Group G but face each other in their final group game to determine top spot. With qualification assured both teams may look to rest players and having thrashed Panama 6-1 England will be confident of topping the group.
Miguel Delaney at The Independent explained why finishing first may not be welcomed:
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
England and Belgium dead level at moment, meaning a draw could bring it down to fair play for top spot - a place neither may want if it means Brazil v Germany in QF!
The final World Cup group sees Senegal, Japan and Colombia all able to qualify. Colombia's 3-0 win over Poland showcased their attacking ability, and they look to have too much quality for Senegal. Japan have surpassed expectations and will finish top if they beat Poland who have already been knocked out.
Ranking Every World Cup Team After Epic Round Two