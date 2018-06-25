World Cup 2018 Golden Boot Standings: Top Goalscorers Headed into Week 3

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Harry Kane leads Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku by one goal in the race for the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Kane became the most prolific player in Russia after netting a hat-trick to help England beat Panama 6-1 on Sunday. His goals have propelled the Three Lions to consecutive wins and a place in the Round of 16.

It's a similar story for Lukaku, who bagged a brace as the Red Devils defeated Tunisia 5-2 on Saturday. The Manchester United man had already scored twice in a 3-0 win over Panama, but a possible injury could deny Lukaku the chance to add to his tally when Belgium face Kane and England for top spot in Group G on Thursday.

Ronaldo could have the golden boot lead all to himself by then, with Portugal set to face Iran in Saransk on Tuesday. Top spot in Group B is in the sights of Selecao das Quinas, but Iran's solid defence will prove tough to break down.

Top Scorers

1. Harry Kane, England: 5

2. Romelu Lukaku, Belgium: 4

3. Cristiano Ronaldo: 4

4. Denis Cheryshev, Russia: 3

5. Diego Costa, Spain: 3

6. Artem Dzyuba, Russia: 2

7. Mile Jedinak, Australia: 2

8. Luka Modric, Croatia: 2

9. Eden Hazard, Belgium: 2

10. John Stones, England: 2

Full list is available, per WhoScored.com.

Kane has Laid Down a Marker to Ronaldo

Kane hasn't wasted two matches against favourable opposition. Instead, the prolific 24-year-old has reminded everyone about his scoring touch and appetite for goal.

Fresh from scoring a brace against Tunisia, including a stoppage-time winner, Kane went one better at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. The Tottenham Hotspur ace dispatched two penalties with typically cool efficiency.

Being efficient with his chances has defined Kane's recent star turns:

Kane's commanding form was also rewarded with some good fortune when he inadvertently completed his hat-trick after a shot from Ruben Loftus-Cheek struck his back foot.

When a finisher this gifted has luck going for him, you can be sure his scoring run won't end for a while. Kane's form in front of goal at this level has already seen him surpass one of the game's true greats:

He's also set a pace his predecessors couldn't manage:

More goals from Kane will be welcome for an England squad needing a win over Belgium to guarantee finishing first.

Hazard Can Pick Up the Scoring Slack

Belgium's chances of beating the Three Lions if a foot injury prevents Lukaku from being at his best. The striker suffered "external ligament damage" against Tunisia, according to Martinez, per Sky Sports News.

Martinez also said Napoli forward Dries Mertens has a calf problem, while Hazard's ankle took a knock.

The latter needs to be 100 percent for Thursday because he can pick up the scoring slack if Lukaku is absent or off the pace. Hazard has the class and composure in front of goal to be prolific from anywhere along the forward line.

He proved as much by scoring twice on Saturday. Hazard's first came from the penalty spot, but the second showcased the quality central to the Chelsea No. 10's game, when he controlled a ball over the top before shimmying past defenders and sliding the ball into an empty net.

Lukaku has been getting the goals, but Hazard has remained his country's most influential player in the final third:

Hazard has been moved off the flank and through the middle at times for Chelsea. It's a ploy Martinez ought to consider, even though natural striker Michy Batshuayi scored after replacing Lukaku on Saturday.

Ronaldo and Diego Costa to Continue Scoring

Ronaldo is one behind Kane, but his closest competition in Group B is Diego Costa. The Spain striker took his tally to three goals after scoring the winner to beat Iran.

Costa is finally hitting his stride at this level, after failing to score at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The Atletico Madrid man is supplied by the deepest contingent of playmakers in the competition, including David Silva, Andres Iniesta and Isco.

Costa will keep his run in front of goal going when La Roja take on already eliminated Morocco on Tuesday, with first place in sight.

Ronaldo is also a good bet to continue scoring after seeing off Morocco with an impressive header. The most lethal marksman in Europe has brought his UEFA Champions League form for Real Madrid into this tournament.

Yet Ronaldo won't find it easy to breach an Iran defence well-drilled on the watch of coach Carlos Queiroz. The nation set a World Cup record by keeping 12 clean sheets during qualifying and kept Morocco without a goal in their opening group game.

Queiroz worked with Ronaldo for both United and Portugal, so will likely have a plan in place to keep the still-deadly 33-year-old quiet.

Some of the competition's leading scorers still have a lot to play for in Week 3, so familiar names will continue to dominate the race for the golden boot.