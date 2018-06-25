Everything You Need to Know About Day 12 of the World Cup

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Day 12 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will see Groups A and B decided as the teams all play their final round of fixtures.

Hosts Russia take on Uruguay in Group A with top spot up for grabs. Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia face Egypt with only pride at stake as both teams have already been knocked out.

Spain, Portugal and Iran can all qualify in Group B which should make for an intriguing set of games. Fernando Hierro's team take on already-eliminated Morocco, while Iran face Portugal.

Group Standings

Group A (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 2, +7, 6

2. Uruguay, 2, +2, 6

3. Egypt, 2, -3, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 2, -6, 0

Group B

1. Spain, 2, +1, 4

2. Portugal, 2, +1, 4

3. Iran, 2, 0, 3

4. Morocco, 2, -2,

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt

Egypt take on Saudi Arabia with star man Mohamed Salah's international future in doubt. The Liverpool man is reportedly considering quitting the Egypt team after becoming involved with Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov, per Jack Austin at The Independent.

Salah enjoyed a brilliant season with Liverpool but has not been able to make an impression on the World Cup. He opened his account in the 3-1 defeat to Russia last time out with a well-taken penalty.

The Egyptian could be the man to make the difference against a Saudi Arabia side who are one of the weakest teams in the competition.

They are yet to pick up a point and if Salah turns on the style he should be able to cause the Saudi defence all sorts of problems on what could be potentially be his last outing for Egypt.

Uruguay vs. Russia

Russia need just a draw to seal top spot and will fancy their chances after easily surpassing pre-tournament expectations.

The hosts thrashed Saudi Arabia in their opener and also saw off Egypt with few problems. Uruguay have yet to really shine with two 1-0 wins although strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani may cause problems.

Uruguay's strength has been their defence, but key centre-back Jose Gimenez has been ruled out of the game with a thigh injury, per BBC Sport.

Squawka Football highlighted his contribution against Egypt:

Gimenez will be missed by Uruguay and Russia will look to exploit his absence. The hosts have looked vibrant in attack and players like Denis Cheryshev, Aleksandr Golovin and Artem Dzyuba will threaten.

Spain vs. Morocco

Spain are not quite assured of their place in the last 16 but need only a point against Morocco to confirm qualification and will be expected to go through.

The departure of coach Julen Lopetegui two days before the start of the tournament does not appear to have had a big impact on Spain who have drawn with Portugal and beaten Iran.

Striker Diego Costa has been a key figure with three goals and will look to add to his tally against a Morocco team who have already been eliminated.

The striker has enjoyed silencing his critics, per AS:

Spain have quality throughout their squad and should have too much for a Morocco side with nothing to play for.



Iran vs. Portugal

Iran have been the dark horses of Group B and their win over Morocco means they go into the final round of fixtures with a slim chance of qualifying.

Carlos Queiroz's side will progress if they can beat Portugal, although it's a tall order against the reigning European champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in lethal form for Portugal and has four goals from his first two games. He had been overtaken in the race for the Golden Boot by England's Harry Kane which could spur him on against Iran.

Player to Watch



Ronaldo's clash against Iran also sees the Real Madrid man come up against compatriot Queiroz who coached him during their time together at Manchester United.

Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC explained why that may help Iran:

The Portugal captain tends to be the man for the big occasion and with Portugal still in need of a result to confirm qualification it would be little surprise if he were to deliver it