Braves Closer Arodys Vizcaino Placed on 10-Day DL with Shoulder Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 24, 2018

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Arodys Vizcaino works in the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Atlanta. The Braves won 4-2 and Vizcaino earned the save. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves will be without closer Arodys Vizcaino for at least 10 days because of a shoulder injury. 

Per MLB.com, the Braves placed Vizcaino on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Thursday with inflammation in his right shoulder. 

Braves manager Brian Snitker didn't seem concerned that Vizcaino's shoulder was going to be a long-term problem after Friday's 7-5 loss against the Baltimore Orioles. 

"It's one of those spots in the year with him," Snitker told MLB.com's Mark Bowman. "We went through it a couple times with him last year. There are times, he's going to have to be down just to get him through the year."

Vizcaino has been a big part of Atlanta's success to this point in 2018. The 27-year-old has 15 saves, a 1.82 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 29.2 innings. 

His last appearance came on June 17 when he earned the save in a 4-1 win over the San Diego Padres. 

The Braves, who enter Sunday leading the National League East with a 43-32 record, have used A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson at the end of games this season. Snitker can play matchups with either one as his ninth-inning option until Vizcaino returns.

 

Related

    Top 10 MLB Trades That Contenders Should Make

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Top 10 MLB Trades That Contenders Should Make

    MLB
    via MLB

    Kris Bryant Sits Again with Sore Shoulder

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Kris Bryant Sits Again with Sore Shoulder

    MLB
    via MLB

    Royals Mull Signing Felon Pitcher

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Royals Mull Signing Felon Pitcher

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Video: Ozzie Albies’ 4-Hit Day Not Enough for Braves in Loss

    Atlanta Braves logo
    Atlanta Braves

    Video: Ozzie Albies’ 4-Hit Day Not Enough for Braves in Loss

    Talking Chop
    via Talking Chop