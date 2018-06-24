Braves Closer Arodys Vizcaino Placed on 10-Day DL with Shoulder Injury

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves will be without closer Arodys Vizcaino for at least 10 days because of a shoulder injury.

Per MLB.com, the Braves placed Vizcaino on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Thursday with inflammation in his right shoulder.

Braves manager Brian Snitker didn't seem concerned that Vizcaino's shoulder was going to be a long-term problem after Friday's 7-5 loss against the Baltimore Orioles.

"It's one of those spots in the year with him," Snitker told MLB.com's Mark Bowman. "We went through it a couple times with him last year. There are times, he's going to have to be down just to get him through the year."

Vizcaino has been a big part of Atlanta's success to this point in 2018. The 27-year-old has 15 saves, a 1.82 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 29.2 innings.

His last appearance came on June 17 when he earned the save in a 4-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

The Braves, who enter Sunday leading the National League East with a 43-32 record, have used A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson at the end of games this season. Snitker can play matchups with either one as his ninth-inning option until Vizcaino returns.