French F1 Grand Prix 2018 Results: Lewis Hamilton Wins Race from Start to Finish

French F1 Grand Prix 2018 Results: Lewis Hamilton Wins Race from Start to FinishJune 24, 2018
Lewis Hamilton won the 2018 F1 French Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday at the Circuit Paul Ricard after leading the race from start to finish.
Max Verstappen finished second for Red Bull, while Kimi Raikkonen scooped the final podium spot for Ferrari.
Sebastian Vettel managed to finish fifth after a collision at the first corner saw him damage his car and incur a five-second time penalty.
The win means Hamilton returns to the top of the drivers' championship ahead of Vettel, who drops down to second place.
Here's a look at the full standings:
Formula 1 @F1
🏁 CLASSIFICATION (RACE FINISH) 🏁 A controlled race from Hamilton and the 26th different circuit where he's won! #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 https://t.co/EAr0dCXJ5f
The race got off to an eventful start as Vettel hit Valtteri Bottas on the first corner, and both cars sustained damage although they were able to continue. Vettel was also given a penalty for his involvement in the incident:
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 11/53 Vettel receives a 5-second time penalty for THAT collision 💥 To be served at a pit stop, or added to his race time #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 https://t.co/nHd3Jt2WFL
Pierre Gasly went out on the first lap after he spun and took out Esteban Ocon, while Verstappen moved into second from fourth with his Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo behind in third.
Meanwhile, pole-sitter Hamilton managed to stay out of trouble and maintain his position at the front, where he slowly began to extend his lead.
Formula 1 showed the standings at half-distance:
Formula 1 @F1
CLASSIFICATION (LAP 26/53) Hamilton still leading the way as we hit half-distance #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 https://t.co/8mkc8bCQjA
Force India's Sergio Perez became the race's third retirement as engine issues put paid to his hopes, while Fernando Alonso was also struggling in the McLaren, as shown by journalist Luke Smith:
Luke Smith @LukeSmithF1
Alonso: “I have no brakes. No tyres. We are out of the points. We try to do whatever, but I don’t care about too much about that" #F1 #FrenchGP
The weather was also a concern for teams with rain in the forecast, as shown by Sky Sports F1:
Sky Sports F1 🏎 @SkySportsF1
Red Bull's radar looks slightly more extreme for the rain! LIVE NOW on Sky Sports F1 📺 Sky Go: https://t.co/fxH131oxfk 🗒️ Blog: https://t.co/SzGssXnjAZ #SkyF1 #F1 #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 https://t.co/0Bm91MeCCR
Out at the front, Hamilton was enjoying a comfortable afternoon as the action began to heat up behind him. Raikkonen passed Ricciardo for third place, while Renault's Carlos Sainz Jr. suffered a late power issue that dropped him down to sixth.
Vettel managed to come home fifth and was voted the driver of the day:
Formula 1 @F1
The votes are in... Your #F1DriverOfTheDay is... Sebastian Vettel! #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 https://t.co/dvIG0h8Qnw
It was a case of damage limitation for Vettel, but he still loses the lead of the championship to Hamilton, who is now 14 points clear.
The win is Hamilton's third of 2018 and means he is the man to beat as the teams now turn their attentions to Austria in a week's time.
Senegal and Japan Draw in World Cup Classic 👏