French F1 Grand Prix 2018 Results: Lewis Hamilton Wins Race from Start to Finish

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton won the 2018 F1 French Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday at the Circuit Paul Ricard after leading the race from start to finish.

Max Verstappen finished second for Red Bull, while Kimi Raikkonen scooped the final podium spot for Ferrari.

Sebastian Vettel managed to finish fifth after a collision at the first corner saw him damage his car and incur a five-second time penalty.

The win means Hamilton returns to the top of the drivers' championship ahead of Vettel, who drops down to second place.

Here's a look at the full standings:

The race got off to an eventful start as Vettel hit Valtteri Bottas on the first corner, and both cars sustained damage although they were able to continue. Vettel was also given a penalty for his involvement in the incident:

Pierre Gasly went out on the first lap after he spun and took out Esteban Ocon, while Verstappen moved into second from fourth with his Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo behind in third.

Meanwhile, pole-sitter Hamilton managed to stay out of trouble and maintain his position at the front, where he slowly began to extend his lead.

Formula 1 showed the standings at half-distance:

Force India's Sergio Perez became the race's third retirement as engine issues put paid to his hopes, while Fernando Alonso was also struggling in the McLaren, as shown by journalist Luke Smith:

The weather was also a concern for teams with rain in the forecast, as shown by Sky Sports F1:

Out at the front, Hamilton was enjoying a comfortable afternoon as the action began to heat up behind him. Raikkonen passed Ricciardo for third place, while Renault's Carlos Sainz Jr. suffered a late power issue that dropped him down to sixth.

Vettel managed to come home fifth and was voted the driver of the day:

It was a case of damage limitation for Vettel, but he still loses the lead of the championship to Hamilton, who is now 14 points clear.

The win is Hamilton's third of 2018 and means he is the man to beat as the teams now turn their attentions to Austria in a week's time.