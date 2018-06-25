Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Manny Machado

0 of 7

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Manny Machado is a 25-year-old generational talent with two Gold Gloves in his trophy case and the ability to man third base and shortstop. He owns a .301 average and .929 OPS this season along with 19 home runs. He toils for a Baltimore Orioles club that's mired in last place in the American League East.

Machado is also an impending free agent. As the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches, rumors will continue to fly.

Technically, every team would benefit from Machado's services. But let's examine seven squads that make real-world sense based on need, contending status and resources and speculate on the packages they'd have to send to Baltimore.