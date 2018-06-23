World Cup 2018 Groups Table: Complete Standings After Saturday's Play

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Saturday was another crucial day in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as defending champions Germany did just enough to keep their bid to repeat alive in a win over Sweden and Belgium trashed an overwhelmed Tunisia side.

The Red Devils' win took them to six points and the lead in Group G, where England face Panama on Sunday. Mexico's 2-1 win over South Korea gave them six points in Group F, three more than both Germany and Sweden. Here are the full results.

Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

South Korea 1-2 Mexico

Germany 2-1 Sweden.

Group Standings

Group A (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 2, +7, 6

2. Uruguay, 2, +2, 6

3. Egypt, 2, -3, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 2, -6, 0

Group B

1. Spain, 2, +1, 4

2. Portugal, 2, +1, 4

3. Iran, 2, 0, 3

4. Morocco, 2, -2, 0

Group C

1. France, 2, +2, 6

2. Denmark, 2, +1, 4

3. Australia, 2, -1, 1

4. Peru, 2, -2, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 2, +5, 6

2. Nigeria, 2, 0, 3

3. Iceland, 2, -2, 1

4. Argentina, 2, -3, 1

Group E

1. Brazil, 2, +2, 4

2. Switzerland, 2, +1, 4

3. Serbia, 2, -1, 3

4. Costa Rica, 2, -3, 0

Group F

1. Mexico: 2, +3, 6

2. Germany: 1, 0, 3

3. Sweden: 1, 0, 3

4. South Korea: 0, -2, 0

Group G

1. Belgium: 2, +6, 6

2. England: 1, +1, 3

3. Panama: 0, -3, 0

4. Tunisia: 0, -4, 0

Group H

1. Japan 1, +1, 3

2. Senegal 1, +1, 3

3. Poland 1, -1, 0

4. Colombia 1, -1, 0

For the complete standings, visit FIFA.com.

Saturday's action was filled with late goals once again, and one of them had a major impact. Toni Kroos bagged Germany's winner over Sweden in the final minutes, curling home a wonderful free-kick.

Fans and pundits were ecstatic:

Germany's bid to repeat had been hanging by a thread since Ola Toivonen had opened the scoring, and after Jerome Boateng was sent off, a 1-1 draw seemed inevitable. Marco Reus had tied things up early in the second half, and it until the injury time for Kroos to work his magic.

South Korea were soundly beaten by El Tri, but gave the CONCACAF side a late scare through Son Heung-min. He too scored a beauty, curling home from outside the box. Unfortunately for his side, they ran out of time, and Mexico hung on for the win.

Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez did the scoring for El Tri, and for the latter, the goal came on a special day:

In the day's opener, Belgium sent a clear warning sign to the other top contenders with a thrashing of Tunisia. The Red Devils scored five, but could have bagged a lot more goals if Michy Batshuayi's aim had been a little better.

England is expected to beat Panama on Sunday, setting up a showdown for the top spot in the group between the two European sides. They might both opt to rest their starters, however, as some of the other groups have seen their top teams struggle―finishing in first place may not be crucial, or even beneficial.