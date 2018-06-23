Dougie Hamilton Traded to Hurricanes in 5-Player Deal; Flames Get Elias Lindholm

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Carolina Hurricanes acquired defenseman Dougie Hamilton, winger Micheal Ferland and defensive prospect Adam Fox from the Calgary Flames on Saturday in exchange for center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Noah Hanifin, according to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com.



Both Lindholm and Hanifin are restricted free agents.

As Wyshynski noted, "The issues with Hamilton, for Calgary, however, is his $5.75 million cap hit through 2021 and a modified no-trade clause that kicks in after the upcoming season." Those made him untenable to keep despite his solid 2017-18 campaign.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the two teams "have had these discussions, on and off, for a few weeks," and the Flames "from the get-go were always trying to get both Hanifin and Lindholm."

Hamilton, 25, averaged 21:32 of ice time per game last season, tallying 17 goals and 27 assists, while left winger Ferland, 26, posted 21 goals and 20 assists.

As for Fox, he's "considered a blue-chip defenseman but also a flight risk, as he's committed to playing a third year with Harvard and could become a free agent if he plays another season beyond that," per Wyshynski.

The Flames will be getting promising players in 23-year-old center Lindholm (16 goals and 28 assists last season) and 21-year-old defenseman Hanifin (10 goals, 22 assists, 18:52 average ice time).

Wyshynski and Bob McKenzie of TSN provided more context on the trade:



For a Flames team that has talent but underachieved after reaching the postseason in 2016-17 but missed the playoffs last year, the hope will be that Hanifin and Lindholm inject an immediate jolt of quality. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, could end up with the best player out of this trade if Fox joins the team and lives up to his significant upside.