World Cup Bracket 2018: Group Standings, Odds and Picks Entering Sunday Play

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will continue on Sunday with two of the closest matches of the tournament yet―as well as one blowout―if the oddsmakers are correct.

Both Group H clashes look set to be close, as Poland face Colombia and Japan take on Senegal. England's match against Panama should be an easy win for the Three Lions, although they made life hard on themselves against Tunisia in their opener.

Odds

England (17-100) vs. Panama (15-1), draw (6-1). Pick: England

Japan (12-5) vs. Senegal (59-50), draw (23-10). Pick: Draw

Poland (17-10) vs. Colombia (17-10), draw (9-4). Pick: Poland

Odds according to OddsShark.

Group A (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 2, +7, 6

2. Uruguay, 2, +2, 6

3. Egypt, 2, -3, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 2, -6, 0

Group B

1. Spain, 2, +1, 4

2. Portugal, 2, +1, 4

3. Iran, 2, 0, 3

4. Morocco, 2, -2, 0

Group C

1. France, 2, +2, 6

2. Denmark, 2, +1, 4

3. Australia, 2, -1, 1

4. Peru, 2, -2, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 2, +5, 6

2. Nigeria, 2, 0, 3

3. Iceland, 2, -2, 1

4. Argentina, 2, -3, 1

Group E

1. Brazil, 2, +2, 4

2. Switzerland, 2, +1, 4

3. Serbia, 2, -1, 3

4. Costa Rica, 2, -3, 0

Group F

1. Mexico: 2, +3, 6

2. Germany: 1, 0, 3

3. Sweden: 1, 0, 3

4. South Korea: 0, -2, 0

Group G

1. Belgium: 2, +6, 6

2. England: 1, +1, 3

3. Panama: 0, -3, 0

4. Tunisia: 0, -4, 0

Group H

1. Japan 1, +1, 3

2. Senegal 1, +1, 3

3. Poland 1, -1, 0

4. Colombia 1, -1, 0

For the full standings and a look at the bracket, visit FIFA's official website.

Group H was always expected to be close, and it has lived up to the expectations. Both Japan and Senegal caused mild shocks on the opening matchday. Samurai Blue took advantage of an early red card to beat Colombia, and the African side outplayed the Europeans.

The winners and losers will go head-to-head on Sunday, with plenty at stake. A draw between Poland and Colombia could well mean the end of the line for both teams, while a win for Japan or Senegal would be a major step toward locking up the top spot in the group.

The match between Japan and Senegal could be an interesting clash of styles, according to at least one of the protagonists:

Senegal are as fast as they come in attack, with the likes of Sadio Mane and Keita Balde presenting all kinds of issues on the counter. Samurai Blue will balance that with possession and intelligent passing, although they have plenty of pace in the side as well.

Poland and Colombia have a little more star power in their teams, but that wasn't evident in their first matches. At least one of these sides will be in serious trouble after Sunday, and it will be up to the biggest stars―Robert Lewandowski and James Rodriguez―to keep their respective nations' hopes alive.

Panama didn't provide Belgium with much resistance in their World Cup debut, and a repeat is expected against England. The Three Lions have a ton of attacking firepower and could have done a lot more damage against Tunisia―expect them to cruise to a win here.