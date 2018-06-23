Chelsea Transfer News: Blues to Offer Alvaro Morata to Sign Christian Pulisic

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly offer Alvaro Morata to Borussia Dortmund in an attempt to sign star forward Christian Pulisic.

MailOnline's Simon Jones reported BVB are no longer interested in Michy Batshuayi, despite his excellent performances for the club while on loan in Germany last season. Instead, the Bundesliga side want Morata, who has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

The report added Bayern Munich to the list of clubs interested in Pulisic and placed a £60 million valuation on the American.

Swap deals are rare in football, but the Blues appear determined to offload Morata and may as well use him to bring in a player they want. Per the report, Juventus' Miralem Pjanic, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic are also on the club's wishlist.

Morata finished the 2017-18 Premier League season with 11 goals, failing to build on a solid start to the campaign. He joined the club from Real Madrid, who used a buyback clause to bring him in after he impressed for Juventus.

While the Spaniard struggled in west London, Batshuayi impressed for Dortmund, and Diego Costa―the man Morata replaced―returned to form in the second half of the year with Atletico Madrid.

According to Jones, Morata's agents have talked with Serie A clubs, and the player may not fancy a move to BVB. However, any deal will be difficult to conclude as long as the Blues' coaching situation isn't cleared up.