WWE NXT Superstars Bianca Belair, Montez Ford Getting Married on Saturday

Bianca Belair has announced that she and fellow WWE NXT Superstar Montez Ford are getting married Saturday.

Belair made it public with the following tweet Friday night:

The 29-year-old Belair signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2016. Prior to joining the company, she competed in track at the University of South Carolina, Texas A&M University and the University of Tennessee. She also made a name for herself on the CrossFit scene.

Belair's big break in wrestling came when she was part of the Mae Young Classic last summer. She lost to eventual tournament winner Kairi Sane in the second round but turned in a memorable performance.

The athletic Belair is known as the EST of NXT and appears to be nearing a major push on the yellow brand.

Ford, 28, signed a WWE developmental contract in 2015, and he started to gain his footing last year after forming a tag team with Angelo Dawkins known as the Street Profits.

Due to their high-energy style and entertainment value, the Street Profits have developed into one of the most popular acts in NXT.

Both Belair and Ford seemingly have bright futures in WWE, and they will look to become the latest in a long line of married couples to reach the main roster.

