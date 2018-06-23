World Cup 2018 Scores: Saturday's Results and Sunday's Schedule

YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

Belgium served up one of the most impressive performances of the World Cup to date on Saturday, smashing Tunisia 5-2 in Group G. The result, coupled with the team's excellent goal difference, means the Red Devils have all but qualified for the knockout stages.

The action will continue with Group F on Saturday, as all four teams will be in action. South Korea face Mexico, and defending champions Germany take on Sweden.

Saturday Results, Schedule

Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

South Korea vs. Mexico

Germany vs. Sweden

Sunday Schedule

3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET: England vs. panama (Group G)

8 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET: Japan vs. Senegal (Group H)

9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET: Poland vs. Colombia (Group H)

For the second match in a row, Belgium easily dispatched of an overwhelmed opponent in Group G. After their 4-0 win over Panama in the opener, the Red Devils put five goals past Tunisia, who could have conceded a lot more with their wide-open style of play.

The Carthage Eagles were not afraid to attack Belgium, and it made for a fantastic outing filled with chances. Unsurprisingly, it were the Red Devils who came out on top, given their sublime form:

Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku both scored twice, and Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to add a fifth goal to Belgium's total. For Tunisia, Dylan Bronn and Wahbi Khazr found the net.

Group G wasn't expected to be a close one, with most assuming Belgium and England would roll past the competition to set up a showdown on the final matchday. That's exactly what has happened so far:

Belgium put down a major marker with their win, but England could just as easily have scored five goals in their encounter with Tunisia. The Three Lions had all kinds of chances in the first half of that match, with some poor finishing and bad luck leading to the tense second half.