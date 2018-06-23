World Cup 2018 Scores: Saturday's Results and Sunday's Schedule

World Cup 2018 Scores: Saturday's Results and Sunday's ScheduleJune 23, 2018
Belgium served up one of the most impressive performances of the World Cup to date on Saturday, smashing Tunisia 5-2 in Group G. The result, coupled with the team's excellent goal difference, means the Red Devils have all but qualified for the knockout stages.
The action will continue with Group F on Saturday, as all four teams will be in action. South Korea face Mexico, and defending champions Germany take on Sweden.
Saturday Results, Schedule
Belgium 5-2 Tunisia
South Korea vs. Mexico
Germany vs. Sweden
Sunday Schedule
3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET: England vs. panama (Group G)
8 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET: Japan vs. Senegal (Group H)
9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET: Poland vs. Colombia (Group H)
For the second match in a row, Belgium easily dispatched of an overwhelmed opponent in Group G. After their 4-0 win over Panama in the opener, the Red Devils put five goals past Tunisia, who could have conceded a lot more with their wide-open style of play.
The Carthage Eagles were not afraid to attack Belgium, and it made for a fantastic outing filled with chances. Unsurprisingly, it were the Red Devils who came out on top, given their sublime form:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Belgium beats Tunisia, 5-2, to extend its unbeaten streak to 21 matches, the second-longest active streak. It's the first time in #WorldCup history Belgium scored 5 goals in a match. #BEL advances with an England win or draw against Panama on Sunday. https://t.co/KdwYy1ke1l
Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku both scored twice, and Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to add a fifth goal to Belgium's total. For Tunisia, Dylan Bronn and Wahbi Khazr found the net.
Group G wasn't expected to be a close one, with most assuming Belgium and England would roll past the competition to set up a showdown on the final matchday. That's exactly what has happened so far:
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
If England beat Panama tomorrow both Belgium and England might play reserve sides on Thursday.
Belgium put down a major marker with their win, but England could just as easily have scored five goals in their encounter with Tunisia. The Three Lions had all kinds of chances in the first half of that match, with some poor finishing and bad luck leading to the tense second half.
