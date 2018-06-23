Real Madrid Complete Signing of Andriy Lunin on 6-Year Contract

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2018

Luhansk's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League football match Ostersund FK v Zorya Lugansk on November 23, 2017 in Ostersund, Sweden. / AFP PHOTO / TT News Agency / Robert HENRIKSSON / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read ROBERT HENRIKSSON/AFP/Getty Images)
ROBERT HENRIKSSON/Getty Images

Real Madrid confirmed on Friday that they have completed the signing of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

In a statement on their official website, Los Blancos revealed the 19-year-old has signed a six-year deal with the European champions following a transfer from Zorya Luhansk.

Madrid posted the following clip on their Twitter account illustrating what their new acquisition can do:

According to James Nursey of the Daily Mirror, Madrid weren't the only team interested in bringing in Lunin.

Liverpool are said to have made a last-minute bid to get the player to Anfield, although they were eventually foiled by the La Liga side. Nursey said the fee for the teenager will amount to around £11 million.

The Football Talent Scout account outlined why there have been a number of clubs reportedly interested in signing the Ukraine international:

Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC detailed where he expects Lunin to fit in to the goalkeeping pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and said his acquisition is unlikely to halt the pursuit of other targets:

Despite his tender years, Lunin has already accrued plenty of experience and made his international debut in March this year against Saudi Arabia.

He has also played more than 40 times in the Ukrainian top flight, having previously represented Dnipro. In addition, he represented Zorya in the UEFA Europa League, turning in a particularly memorable performance in a 1-0 win against La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao.  

