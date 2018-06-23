Chad Gable and 10 Under-the-Radar WWE Superstars to Watch for the Rest of 2018

Chad Gable and 10 Under-the-Radar WWE Superstars to Watch for the Rest of 2018June 23, 2018
Some fans seem to think if a Superstar is not being pushed throughout the entire year it's because management is ignoring them. That sentiment couldn't be further from the truth.
While the storytelling process in pro wrestling is fluid and ever-changing, many big angles are planned as far as a year in advance, but most get decided on a few weeks or months before they are implemented.
Even though the company occupies over five hours of weekly programming between Raw and SmackDown, there is only so much time to allocate to the Superstars who deserve it.
The big names will obviously be in regular rotation in the biggest storylines, but the rest of the roster has to go through what appears to be start-and-stop pushes.
Sometimes WWE needs to have someone who is doing well step aside so someone else can flourish, but management usually has a plan in place for the first person to regain their momentum at some point.
This leads to several Superstars appearing to have no direction only to end up being pushed again out of nowhere when, in fact, that was the plan all along.
Since we are approaching the halfway point in 2018, it seemed appropriate to look at which wrestlers might begin seeing more screentime during the back half of the year.
This article will look at 10 Superstars who are currently flying under the radar who fans should expect to see featured more prominently in the near future.
Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin is one of those Superstars who always seems to be on the cusp of something great just before the rug gets pulled out from under him.
His move to Raw from SmackDown didn't lead to a major push right away, but he was recently made Stephanie McMahon's eyes and ears on the red brand.
Being paired up with the McMahon family in any way is good news for any wrestler because it means they are guaranteed to be involved in high-profile storylines.
Being a corporate lackey might not sound appealing to most, but the role has already put The Lone Wolf in a better position than he was two months ago, and with any luck, he will be rewarded for his service with a title shot of some kind before the end of the year.
The Revival
The Revival had a lot of hype when they were first called up to the main roster the night after WrestleMania 33, but a couple of injuries stalled the progress significantly.
Nowadays we are lucky if we even get to see Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder on Raw, let alone get to see them win a match outside of bouts on Main Event.
However, WWE knows what it has with The Revival. They are old school wrestlers with a great grasp of tag team wrestling psychology and an exciting arsenal of offensive maneuvers.
The tag team division is experiencing a bit of an overhaul on both brands, so it's safe to assume we will begin to see some of the teams who have been struggling in the first half of the year be given more opportunities.
WWE has to shake up the title scene to keep things fresh, which is exactly why Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson suddenly find themselves in the hunt for the belts against The Bludgeon Brothers.
The Revival will have its time on the main roster. In fact, they would be the perfect team to eventually dethrone The Deleters of Worlds as tag team champions once Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy's storyline heads in a new direction.
The B-Team
Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas spent a long time serving as The Miz's entourage, but they never actually won a match as a tag team until they had to go it alone.
They aren't full babyfaces yet, but The B-Team has been winning over the WWE Universe because Axel and Dallas have been so underappreciated for so long.
Fans love seeing talented and passionate wrestlers finally get a chance to shine, especially if we feel those Superstars were being kept down for no good reason.
Axel and Dallas are experiencing the same kind of push Heath Slater and Rhyno received when they joined forces as a team, which means Axel and Dallas may have a run with the tag titles sooner than later.
Ember Moon
WWE has put Ember Moon in a few big matches since bringing her up from NXT, but she hasn't had her breakout moment on the main roster yet.
This doesn't mean WWE doesn't have plans for her. It just means there are other things on the table to deal with first like Ronda Rousey recently challenging for the title and Alexa Bliss winning Money in the Bank and her subsequent cash-in to become the new champion.
Moon is a unique talent with a lot to offer, and her performance at Money in the Bank proved she can handle dangerous matches just like the rest of the division.
The War Goddess needs one or two more individual feuds before she gets pushed into the hunt for the belt, but once she has a chance to connect with the audience a little more, Moon will be an unstoppable force on Raw.
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre may seem like the enforcer in his partnership with Dolph Ziggler, but it feels like WWE has something bigger planned for the Scottish Superstar.
McIntyre had a great run in NXT where he established his dominant persona and showed the WWE Universe how much he had grown during his time away from the company.
Putting him into a tag team seemed like a strange choice at first, but with Ziggler winning the Intercontinental Championship, the plan seems to be for them to pursue individual accomplishments together.
Once Brock Lesnar finally drops the universal title to Braun Strowman, which seems to be the plan now that The Monster Among Men won the MITB briefcase, McIntyre is one of the few stars on the roster big enough to pose a real threat to his reign.
Chad Gable
Chad Gable hasn't done much since he was drafted to Raw during the Superstar Shake-up, but that is likely due to WWE waiting for Jason Jordan to be cleared to return from injury.
The former American Alpha teammates may reunite, but a better option would be to have them engage in a singles feud of some kind.
Jordan was getting monster heat before he was injured and it would be easier to capitalize on that than to stick him back in the same tag team he was part of in NXT.
Both men have great technical skills and a few matches would help them win over the WWE Universe with their athleticism.
Andrade "Cien" Almas
After producing several show-stealing performances as NXT champion, Andrade "Cien" Almas seemed primed for a big push on the main roster.
WWE called up him up in April and gave him the video package treatment, but it has done nothing with him since then. A feud with Sin Cara was teased, but it hasn't led to anything substantial.
Almas is a special talent who is capable of working a great match against any kind of opponent. With Zelina Vega by his side, there is no reason why he shouldn't be in the hunt for the United States Championship already.
This may simply be a case of WWE not wanting to waste him in NXT but having little room to spare on the main roster to give him a proper introduction.
While this is not ideal, we have seen this kind of thing before. Once WWE comes up with the right storyline and opponent, Almas is going to show the world why he is one of the greatest technical wrestlers working today.
Shelton Benjamin
Aside from a few fun matches against Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura, Shelton Benjamin has been left out in the cold on SmackDown.
He was brought in to be Gable's tag team partner, and they meshed well during their time together. For some reason, management ditched those plans and moved Gable to Raw.
Benjamin may never be the main eventer he deserves to be, but his skill and experience make him a great utility player for WWE.
He can be used to put other people over or put into the chase for any singles title and feel like a real threat. Not being used regularly is something Benjamin has dealt with before and he has always found a way to bounce back. This time should be no different.
