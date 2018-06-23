Chad Gable and 10 Under-the-Radar WWE Superstars to Watch for the Rest of 2018

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Some fans seem to think if a Superstar is not being pushed throughout the entire year it's because management is ignoring them. That sentiment couldn't be further from the truth.

While the storytelling process in pro wrestling is fluid and ever-changing, many big angles are planned as far as a year in advance, but most get decided on a few weeks or months before they are implemented.

Even though the company occupies over five hours of weekly programming between Raw and SmackDown, there is only so much time to allocate to the Superstars who deserve it.

The big names will obviously be in regular rotation in the biggest storylines, but the rest of the roster has to go through what appears to be start-and-stop pushes.

Sometimes WWE needs to have someone who is doing well step aside so someone else can flourish, but management usually has a plan in place for the first person to regain their momentum at some point.

This leads to several Superstars appearing to have no direction only to end up being pushed again out of nowhere when, in fact, that was the plan all along.

Since we are approaching the halfway point in 2018, it seemed appropriate to look at which wrestlers might begin seeing more screentime during the back half of the year.

This article will look at 10 Superstars who are currently flying under the radar who fans should expect to see featured more prominently in the near future.