3 Headed Monsters Beat Ghost Ballers in BIG3 League Basketball 2018

Tim Warner/Getty Images

BIG3 Basketball returned for its second season Friday night with a quadruple-header featuring all eight teams from the Toyota Center in Houston.

Trilogy is the defending champion after defeating the 3 Headed Monsters in the title game last year. There has been plenty of player turnover between seasons, with 21 new stars joining the league for the first time. Former NBA All-Stars Amar'e Stoudemire, Metta World Peace and Baron Davis are among the newbies.

Here are the results from the opening day of the 2018 BIG3 Basketball League season.

3's Company 51, Killer 3's 30

3's Company stormed out to a 19-point lead in the first half en route to an easy 51-30 win against Killer 3's.

Davis took full advantage of the BIG3 four-point shot, sinking two attempts from the specially marked locations on the court. The two-time All-Star dropped 17 points with nine rebounds.

Metta World Peace and Stephen Jackson accounted for virtually all of the Killer 3's offense. The former Indiana Pacers duo combined for 22 points and 13 rebounds.

3 Headed Monsters 50, Ghost Ballers 48

The 3 Headed Monsters' quest to get back to the championship game got off to a good start with a 50-48 victory over Ghost Ballers in the first contest of the campaign.

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who turned 49 in March, hit the game-winning basket. He received help from Reggie Evans, who put up a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Despite a strong offensive showing from Evans, the 13-year NBA veteran's poor free-throw shooting was one of the reasons the game was close in the end:

Carlos Boozer had a successful BIG3 debut with 15 points and seven rebounds, albeit in a losing effort.

Despite showing off an impressive new physique coming into the season, Mike Bibby went scoreless, though he did chip in with four rebounds and three assists for the Ghost Ballers.