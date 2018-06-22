Former Cowboys RB Joseph Randle Gets Probation for 2016 Car Crash

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

One of the legal cases against former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has reached a conclusion.

According to TMZ, Randle was found guilty of aggravated battery, criminal threats and aggravated burglary for attempting to run people over with his car back in 2016 after he was kicked out of a party.

The 26-year-old was facing 10 years in prison but was sentenced to five years probation—with the possibility of two years being dropped—as well as a $3,000 in fines.

The police report stated that Randle was involved in an argument following a game of beer pong. The NFL player allegedly got aggressive and had to be forced out of the house. That's when Randle hopped in his vehicle and hit one of the hosts while driving an estimated 20 to 30 mph. He made another attempt, hitting two others as well.

One of the victims was hospitalized after losing consciousness. Fortunately, though, there were no major injuries from the incident.

Randle has since spent time in jail and mental health facilities.

While he managed to avoid a 10-year jail sentence in this case, his legal troubles are far from over. TMZ notes that Randle was arrested six times in a 17-month span and still has four criminal cases pending.

A fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2013, Randle played three seasons for the Cowboys. He was released in November 2015 following multiple arrests.