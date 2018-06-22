Ex-UFC Star Lyoto Machida Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Bellator

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

FILE - In ths Feb. 23, 2013, file photo, Lyoto Machida gets set to fight during his UFC 157 light heavyweight mixed martial arts match against Dan Henderson in Anaheim, Calif. Machida fights Luke Rockhold in a pivotal matchup at 185 pounds on Saturday night in New Jersey in a fight that should determine the No. 1 contender for the middleweight title. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida is going to continue his mixed martial arts career with Bellator. 

Per ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani, Machida reached a verbal agreement with Bellator on an exclusive multi-fight contract that is expected to be signed in the near future. 

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

