Ex-UFC Star Lyoto Machida Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Bellator

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida is going to continue his mixed martial arts career with Bellator.

Per ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani, Machida reached a verbal agreement with Bellator on an exclusive multi-fight contract that is expected to be signed in the near future.

