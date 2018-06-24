Spain vs. Morocco: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

LUIS ACOSTA/Getty Images

Spain only need a point to qualify for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup on Monday when they face an already eliminated Morocco team.

The 2010 champions have been involved in two contrasting contest so far, as they drew 3-3 in a thrilling game against Portugal before digging out a 1-0 win against Iran. A point would be enough to progress, whereas if they better Portugal's result—they play Iran on Monday—they'll top the group.

Meanwhile, it's all about pride for Morocco. They've been a little unfortunate to lose both matches 1-0 so far and will want to finish on a high by upsetting one of the favourites before they head home.

Spain will be confident of getting the job done, although they'll be aware their opponents could pose some problems. Here's a look at how both sides are poised to take shape, the broadcast information and a preview of what should be an entertaining match.

Team News

Fernando Hierro is unlikely to make too many changes given the significance of the game, although Lucas Vazquez may be replaced after an ineffective performance against Iran.

Morocco boss Herve Renard will want to see his side finishing strongly too and should name a decent XI despite having nothing to play for.

Likely Spain XI: David De Gea; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, David Silva, Andres Iniesta; Isco, Diego Costa, Marco Asensio

Likely Morocco XI: Munir Mohand Mohamedi; Nabil Dirar, Medhi Benatia, Roman Saiss, Achraf Hakimi; Karim El Ahmadi, Younes Belhanda, Hakim Ziyech; Ayoub El Kaabi

Date: Monday, June 25

Time: 7 p.m. (BST), 2 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC (UK), FOX (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), FOX Sports Go (U.S.)

Spain Set to Rubber Stamp Progression

Here's a look at how things are shaping up in this group ahead of a crucial pair of final fixtures:

Given their two nearest rivals for progression are facing one another, Spain could feasibly lose this match and still qualify if Portugal beat Iran. Even so, Hierro will want to see his team keep their fate in their own hands.

Despite the turmoil that accompanied their buildup, Spain appear well equipped to do exactly that. Against Portugal they played some wonderful stuff, with their opponents bailed out thanks to some magic from Cristiano Ronaldo, and against Iran they had to battle.

Sam Tighe thinks that up to now, La Roja have been the best team at the World Cup in Russia:

Spain have an edge to complement the midfield dominance they possess too in the form of Diego Costa.

Previously the battering ram centre-forward has never appeared completely at ease with Spain's style, which is so focused on recycling the ball and sharp interchanges. But at this World Cup the Atletico Madrid striker has caused a lot of problems with his physicality and poaching instincts.

As we can see, he's found a real purple patch in national team colours:

Despite being eliminated you don't anticipate Morocco to lay down in this one, as they'll be desperate for a goal and a positive result to wrap up this campaign.

In the main they've been unfortunate, with chances spurned and breaks going against them. Players like Ziyech and Belhanda, in particular, have been a joy to watch at times. Journalist Michael Cox wants to see more of them:

The worry for Renard's team is that the manner in which they play does appear well suited to Spain's style, as they'll be enterprising from the off.

La Roja will need to be a little wary in defence, as Morocco do have some classy operators in the final third. However, the experience and quality within the Spain XI will ensure there's no drama in this Group B encounter.

Prediction: Spain 2-0 Morocco