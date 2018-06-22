Philippe Coutinho, Neymar Late Goals Power Brazil to Win vs. Costa Rica

Injury-time goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar snatched a 2-0 win for Brazil over Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Friday, with the latter out of the 2018 World Cup as a result.

It looked as though Brazil would be frustrated by an excellent performance from Keylor Navas, but Coutinho stabbed home Roberto Firmino's knockdown in the 91st minute to hand the Selecao three points.

Six minutes later, Douglas Costa squared for Neymar to volley home from close range.

Earlier, Neymar had a second-half penalty overturned on review by the video assistant referee. The forward looked to have been pulled down by Giancarlo Gonzalez, but it was adjudged there was not enough contact from the defender.

                                

What's Next

Brazil take on Serbia in their final group match on Wednesday, while Costa Rica will do the same against Switzerland.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

