Top Undrafted Players from 2018 NBA Draft

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Every year, undrafted prospects find their way to NBA rosters by making impressions during summer league, training camp and G League play.

Luke Kornet, Kobi Simmons, Rodney Purvis, Antonio Blakeney and Antonius Cleveland are a few from last season who can attest.

Fit and opportunity play big roles. Players who aren't drafted clearly have limitations and need to land with teams that need their specific strengths.

These are our top 10 prospects whom nobody picked Thursday night, and all will have the chance to finish 2019 on NBA teams.