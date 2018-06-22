Milan Skriniar Confirms Manchester United Interest Amid £57M Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Reported Manchester United target Milan Skriniar has confirmed the club have made contact with him regarding a summer move, but while he was flattered by their interest, he was also pleased his side Inter Milan turned down the Red Devils' advances.

Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t the Daily Star's Owen Fulda) recently reported the Premier League outfit had made a £57 million bid for the centre-back as manager Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his defensive options.

However, Skriniar told the Slovakian football federation's official website (h/t the Daily Star's Jack Staplehurst): "Manchester United? I heard from them and it made me proud. But I'm even happier that Inter decided to reject it and that they believe so much in me."

The 23-year-old has only been at Inter for one season, but he has already established himself as a key player in the side, per OptaPaolo:

His efforts helped Inter concede just 30 goals in Serie A last season, a comparable record to those above them in the table.

GianlucaDiMarzio's David Amoyal and Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi singled him out for praise when Inter held Napoli to a 0-0 draw in March:

The Slovakian is one of the brightest centre-back prospects in European football.

He's an excellent defender, and he's also supremely comfortable on the ball and hardly ever concedes possession because of an errant pass or misguided attempt to take on an opponent.

Skriniar could be a superb capture for United, who are in need of some fresh blood in defence. He seems happy to stay put, though, and convincing Inter to sell will be an expensive endeavour.