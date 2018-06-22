Report: Ever Banega Open to Arsenal Switch but Wants Assurances from Unai Emery

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

SEVILLE, SPAIN - MAY 04: Ever Banega of Sevilla FC looks on during the La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Sociedad at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 4, 2018 in Seville, . (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)
Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega reportedly wants assurances from Arsenal manager Unai Emery about what role he will play at the club before making the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

According to La Colina de Nervion (via the Mirror's Jake Polden), the Argentina international is "ready to agree terms" at Arsenal but wants to know how big a part he will have to play.

Arsenal need to make additions to their midfield, especially following the departure of Jack Wilshere at the end of his contract.

Emery and Banega have worked together twice before, first at Valencia and then at Sevilla, so the Spanish coach will know what to expect from him should he move to north London.

Sevilla are said to want €12 million (£10.5 million) for him.

A creative and technically proficient playmaker, Banega can play both deep and more advanced and boasts ball-winning prowess as well as a fine passing range.

There is a reason many have been crying out for him to be utilised by manager Jorge Sampaoli during Argentina's so-far disastrous campaign at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, per Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan:

Banega has the quality and physicality to thrive in the Premier League and, given his previous relationship with Emery, could be an influential addition to the Gunners squad.

There will be concerns he is hardly a long-term fix to Arsenal's midfield problems given he is 30 later this month, but at just £10.5 million he would potentially be a very canny purchase. 

