LeBron James, Cavaliers Have 'Good Dialogue' on FA Process, Says Koby Altman

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

CLEVELAND, CA - JUN 8: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are engaged in an open dialogue with LeBron James this summer as the future of the league's most dominant player continues to make headlines following his team's disappointing end to the season.

"We continue to have good dialogue with his management team," general manager Koby Altman said of James, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "LeBron has more than earned the right to approach his contracts the way he does."

The four-time MVP's contract has a player option for the 2018-19 campaign that allows him to become a free agent this offseason and perhaps play elsewhere after Cleveland lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors for the second straight year.

Cleveland notably drafted Alabama's Collin Sexton in the first round of Thursday's NBA draft, and Jordan Zirm of ESPN Cleveland noted Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com said James' "people" are fans of the former Crimson Tide guard.

Sexton also made a pitch for James during ESPN's broadcast of the draft, saying the Cavaliers can return to the Finals if he comes back.

While James is surely on the minds of a number of NBA teams, Cleveland fans can at least take solace in knowing their squad is in discussions with the future Hall of Famer.

Related

    Tracking Top UDFA Rookie Signings

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Tracking Top UDFA Rookie Signings

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Embiid Shades Deandre Ayton

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid Shades Deandre Ayton

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Sexton Recruiting Bron to Stay 👀

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Sexton Recruiting Bron to Stay 👀

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Knox Greeted with Boos After Knicks Pick Him 😬

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knox Greeted with Boos After Knicks Pick Him 😬

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report