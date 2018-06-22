LeBron James, Cavaliers Have 'Good Dialogue' on FA Process, Says Koby Altman

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are engaged in an open dialogue with LeBron James this summer as the future of the league's most dominant player continues to make headlines following his team's disappointing end to the season.

"We continue to have good dialogue with his management team," general manager Koby Altman said of James, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "LeBron has more than earned the right to approach his contracts the way he does."

The four-time MVP's contract has a player option for the 2018-19 campaign that allows him to become a free agent this offseason and perhaps play elsewhere after Cleveland lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors for the second straight year.

Cleveland notably drafted Alabama's Collin Sexton in the first round of Thursday's NBA draft, and Jordan Zirm of ESPN Cleveland noted Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com said James' "people" are fans of the former Crimson Tide guard.

Sexton also made a pitch for James during ESPN's broadcast of the draft, saying the Cavaliers can return to the Finals if he comes back.

While James is surely on the minds of a number of NBA teams, Cleveland fans can at least take solace in knowing their squad is in discussions with the future Hall of Famer.