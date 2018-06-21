Lakers Draft Moritz Wagner, Pass on Lonzo Ball's Brother LiAngelo in 1st Round

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers bolstered their frontcourt when they selected former Michigan big man Moritz Wagner with the 25th pick in Thursday night's draft.

Wagner spent three seasons in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines, and his junior season was a sight to behold as he averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game en route to a spot in the national title game.

Wagner also has the makings of a prototypical modern 4-5 hybrid on the offensive end.

The German transplant is a legitimate stretch big at 6'11'', and that was evident over the past three seasons at Michigan when he shot 54.7 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three.

Wagner's junior season was especially eye-opening as he shot 39.4 percent on a career-high 160 attempts from beyond the arc.

If there's a knock on Wagner, it's that he doesn't excel on defense and could have some real trouble guarding stretch 4s at the next level because of his lack of lateral agility.

Ultimately, though, it's a sound pick and one that should provide the Lakers with depth at power forward and center, especially if Julius Randle bolts this summer as a restricted free agent.

In other news, Wagner's arrival means the Lakers have one less pick to spend on Lonzo Ball's brother, LiAngelo, who is widely expected to go undrafted.