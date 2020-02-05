Grizzlies' Updated Rotation After Trading Andre Iguodala for Justise Winslow

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies' young and talented core reportedly added another piece Wednesday.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Justise Winslow was part of a package the Miami Heat sent to Memphis in exchange for veteran Andre Iguodala. Wojnarowski also reported Iguodala agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with Miami after agreeing to the trade.

Considering Iguodala was not even playing for the Grizzlies this season as they searched for a trade partner, he is not a significant loss for the team. While he is a two-time All-Defensive selection with an NBA Finals MVP on his resume who can surely help Miami as it pursues a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference, that Memphis got anything of legitimate value for him is a win.

Winslow has dealt with a back injury this season and appeared in just 11 games, but he is only 23 years old and should slide into Memphis' rotation when healthy.

The Duke product averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals a night last season as a versatile playmaker who can handle the ball in a point guard role or play on the wing as a lengthy defender who can cut off penetration and contest perimeter jumpers.

One thing Winslow did at times in Miami he likely won't do much of in Memphis is serve as a primary point guard in the rotation. That is because Ja Morant, 20, is both the present and the future for the franchise at the position, while Tyus Jones, 23, is a viable backup.

Winslow figures to find his spot in the wing rotation that features Dillon Brooks, De'Anthony Melton, Josh Jackson and Kyle Anderson.

That is especially the case if Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill are on the way out in a trade, as Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported they were both "late scratches" for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks prior to Thursday's trade deadline.

Crowder is best known for his defense, and Winslow can help pick up the slack on that end. He held opponents to 2.4 percent worse shooting from the field and 8.3 percent worse shooting from three-point range than their normal averages as recently as the 2017-18 campaign, per NBA.com.

The frontcourt rotation of Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke and Jonas Valanciunas figures to remain largely the same, as Winslow is not the type of player who will take away significant minutes from the bigs.

Memphis is in an ideal position at this point. It is a playoff contender this season at 25-25, which is good enough for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference standings and 2.5 games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers. It is also well-suited for the future with so many important youngsters playing significant roles in the rotation.

Winslow is yet another player who can help it compete both this season and in the years to come.