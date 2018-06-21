Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Spurs, Lakers Haven't Had Dialogue on Deal

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Despite reportedly being Kawhi Leonard's preferred destination, the Los Angeles Lakers don't appear to be in a hurry to make a deal.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers and San Antonio Spurs have had no dialogue about a trade involving the two-time All-Star.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix reported on Wednesday that the Spurs aren't actively shopping Leonard, but they will listen to offers from other teams.

According to Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com, Leonard met with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich in California on Tuesday. The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year is "angry over what he believes was the Spurs' mishandling of his quad injury," and he will reportedly alert teams interested in acquiring him that his intention is to go to Los Angeles as a free agent next summer.

The 26-year-old was limited to only nine games last season due to his injury, averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.