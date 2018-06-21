Grade and Analysis of Paige's Performance as WWE SmackDown GM

Credit: WWE.com

Paige has been serving as SmackDown Live's general manager for two and a half months as of this writing, yet she has already proven to be better than any other authority figure WWE has had in recent years.

Of course, the move to make her the head honcho on Tuesday nights came under unfortunate circumstances with Paige being forced to retire from the ring due to injury. Lest we forget, she announced the end of her in-ring career a mere day before being named the new SmackDown GM.

Despite being rushed into the role, Paige has played the part to perfection so far. For someone with little (if any) experience as an authority figure, she should be commended for exceeding expectations and being among the best parts of the program each week.

As popular as Kurt Angle is, he is constantly being made to look inferior to heels on the Raw roster. He has done the best job possible as Raw GM over the past year, but being overshadowed by the likes of Baron Corbin and Stephanie McMahon on a consistent basis haven't done him any favors.

Thankfully, Paige hasn't had that problem yet on SmackDown. Although she technically answers to commissioner Shane McMahon, he is around a lot less now than he was before WrestleMania 34.

Plus, with Daniel Bryan back in the ring where the belongs, Paige in many ways has become the face of the blue brand and has excelled at everything she has encountered as GM up to this point.

Take one of her recent run-ins backstage with The Miz as an example. Instead of allowing The Awesome One to verbally go off on her, she put him in his place and asserted her authority, in the end giving him what he wanted but on her terms.

Paige also officiated a contract signing between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura prior to Money in the Bank. She ensured that the two remained cordial and no chaos ensured, which was was a refreshing change of pace from what we're used to seeing in that setting.

Under Paige's watch, SmackDown hasn't spiraled out of control the same way Raw has lately, and as a result, it has been the superior show.

Credit: WWE.com

It's interesting to note that Paige has had a much more prominent presence on programming since being appointed the GM of SmackDown. Granted, that has typically been the case with on-air authority figures in WWE, but that is a drastic difference from how frequently she was appearing on WWE TV before.

As an active competitor, there could be no denying that Paige was one of the most talented on the roster. However, there are countless other exceptional performers in WWE today, so it wasn't uncommon for Paige to be lost in the shuffle when she was wrestler.

At least as SmackDown GM, Paige can showcase her skills in a different way and not have to take a backseat to Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Above all else, Paige has seemingly genuinely enjoyed her stint as SmackDown GM. There is something to be said for someone making the most of what they're given and having fun doing it, and Paige has done just that.

Again, it's too early to say whether Paige will be remembered as one of the all-time great authority figures in WWE, but a babyface boss that doesn't undermine the rest of the roster is a breath of fresh air either way. An "A" would be the only appropriate grade to give her at this time and one can only hope that she can maintain this momentum in the future.

SmackDown is slowly but surely regaining the luster it lost long ago, and much of that success can be credited to Paige's regime as GM.